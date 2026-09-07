Chandukaka Saraf marks 200 years in jewellery business, plans 5-7 new stores as consumer preferences evolve

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Chandukaka Saraf one of Maharashtra’s long-standing jewellery businesses, is marking 200 years of operations with a renewed focus on expansion, technology and changing consumer preferences. Established in Baramati in 1827, the family-run business has grown from a local enterprise into a jewellery retailer with 19 stores across Maharashtra and Karnataka and more than 1,000 employees.

The company is planning to add another five to seven stores during the current calendar year as it looks to expand its presence while continuing to build on its longstanding customer base.

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The two-century journey reflects the transformation of India’s jewellery market, where buying patterns have moved beyond weddings and festivals to include personal milestones such as first salaries, professional achievements, birthdays and anniversaries. While gold continues to retain its traditional and emotional significance, younger consumers are increasingly exploring diamonds, gemstones, silver and lightweight jewellery for everyday and occasion wear.

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According to the company, this shift has also influenced the way traditional jewellery is being designed and presented. Heritage motifs and craftsmanship are increasingly being adapted into contemporary formats, allowing customers to retain a connection with traditional jewellery while seeking designs that suit modern lifestyles.

“Our responsibility is to nurture and cherish both tradition and modernity. Our role is to understand and serve both, while continuously evolving without compromising the trust that defines Chandukaka Saraf,” said Samyak Kishorkumar Shah, Managing Director, Chandukaka Saraf.

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The company’s evolution has taken place across multiple generations of the Shah family. Late Bhaichandji Shah established the foundation of the business around principles of purity and quality, followed by Late Jyotichandji Shah and Late Chandulalji Shah, who strengthened customer relationships and expanded the enterprise. Late Jindattaji Chandulal Shah subsequently contributed to business growth, employee welfare and the adoption of ethical practices.

The next phase is being led by Chairman Kishorkumar Jindatta Shah and Managing Director Samyak Kishorkumar Shah, as the business seeks to balance its legacy with changing market expectations.

Technology has also increasingly become part of the company’s approach to customer assurance. Chandukaka Saraf introduced its own hallmark as an indication of its focus on purity and authenticity before hallmarking became a formal industry standard. The company was also among the early jewellery retailers to introduce Karatmeters at its stores, enabling customers to check the purity of gold using technology.

For Chairman Kishorkumar Shah, the 200-year milestone represents not only the continuity of a family business but also the responsibility of maintaining the confidence built with generations of customers.

From its origins in Baramati in 1827 to its current network of 19 stores, Chandukaka Saraf’s journey reflects the broader changes in India’s jewellery sector. The company’s planned expansion and continued adoption of technology reflect its focus on evolving with customers as purchasing decisions increasingly combine traditional values with contemporary expectations.

As jewellery consumption continues to shift, the company sees its long-term opportunity in maintaining the fundamentals associated with its heritage while adapting to new designs, technologies and customer aspirations. (ANI)

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