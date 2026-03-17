Chardham Yatra for Senior Citizens by Helicopter from Namaste India Trips

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New Delhi [India], March 17: Chardham, or, to correctly say it, Chota Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand, is a holy pilgrimage to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath which requires travelling to rugged mountaintops by trekking, which in many cases is impossible for our near and dear ones, mostly senior citizens; therefore, like every year, this year also, Namaste India Trips, a renowned name among Chardham Yatris, has started its helicopter service at the most affordable rates. That's cutting the long, tiring journey of 10-12 days to just 5-6 days, with VIP access transfers and Darshan, along with accommodation and meals at renowned places with the best views available for its travellers.

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Why Choose a Helicopter Ride for Your Family?

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Every family must have elderly daddies and nannies along with a super busy father and children who will be missing their studies; therefore, if your family also matches one of these, then we suggest you to book helicopter service for your family, as it will not only save time for the working professional father but also help your elderly parents to pay homage to places they always wanted to.

Is it Worth Paying For?

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A normal journey to Chardham usually takes 10-12 days, along with stays and food; therefore, the total cost runs above thousands and lakhs, depending on the size of the family and the types and luxury you choose, as the cost does not always include what you are paying for, but also includes the days you miss from your jobs. High-cost medicines: your parents need to acclimatise to such a high altitude, and your children have missed days at school or college. Therefore, it is always recommended to travel by the fastest, most adventurous, and most comfortable mode of transport, which is a helicopter ride. With Namaste India trips, this journey comes at a discount.

How are We Cheaper than Our Competitors?

Local guides and local people mostly organise Namaste India Trips' Chardham Yatra; therefore, they not only make your Yatra worthwhile by providing useful insight about location and Pooja rituals but also offer localites discounts which other tour operators may not give because they only focus on the quantity of Yatris they take, but Namaste India Trips focus on the quality they give to their Yatris.

Safest of all, a Helicopter Yatra

Some people may worry about the helicopter Yatra, but one thing we must make clear is that, as per the Uttarakhand government records, the helicopter Yatra is still the safest compared to other modes of transport, with the guarantee of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

As the view you will witness will be full of snowcapped mountain peaks, rivers and valleys beneath.

How Namaste India Trips Make your Journey Comfortable

Simple 6-Day Itinerary

Effortless helicopter access to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath--perfect from the Dehradun base.

- Car/cab pickup and drop-off from the airport or after every temple visit to your hotel

- Best-in-class luxury hotel with the best vegetarian meal will be provided to all Yatris

- Full Assistance: Guides manage temple queues and logistics.

- Medical Backup: On-call support for altitude or health needs.

Advance Planning is Indeed the Best Planning

As trends suggest, 50-55 lakh total Yatri (pilgrims) across the four Dhams, up from 48.3 lakh in 2025. Therefore, it is always recommended to pre-book your helicopter Yatra in advance to eliminate any last-minute hassle.

And with a government-backed travel partner like Namaste India Trips, you can do it too, at a discounted price; therefore, always choose your travel partner wisely, for discounts and prices.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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