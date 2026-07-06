Charging ahead: EVs see record 12.5% market share in June

Electric vehicles accounted for a record 12.5 per cent of all vehicle retail sales in India in June, driven by strong demand across multiple segments.

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According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger vehicle registrations rose to a record 31,823 units during the month, accounting for 8 per cent of all new passenger car and sport utility vehicle (SUV) retail sales.

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Electric two-wheelers also crossed a key milestone, accounting for 10.6 per cent of total retail sales for the first time, up from 7.3 per cent a year earlier.

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Electric three-wheelers continued to record the highest penetration, with EVs accounting for 64 per cent of retail sales in the segment. EV penetration in commercial vehicles stood at 4 per cent.

FADA president CS Vigneshwar said total EV retail sales across all vehicle categories crossed 3,06,220 units in June — the highest ever recorded in a single month — taking overall EV penetration to nearly 12.5 per cent.

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The country's automobile retail sector recorded its strongest-ever June performance, reflecting robust consumer demand across both urban and rural markets.

According to FADA, all major vehicle segments — two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers — posted their best-ever June retail sales, with overall vehicle registrations rising 21.8 per cent year-on-year to a record 2.56 million units.

Passenger vehicle retail sales rose 28.6 per cent year-on-year to an all-time high of 4,11,000 units, making the segment the biggest contributor to overall growth.

Rural India continued to outperform urban markets on an annual basis, although a delayed and uneven south-west monsoon resulted in a modest month-on-month slowdown in rural demand.

One of the month's standout trends was the rapid adoption of cleaner powertrains. Alternative-fuel vehicles, including CNG, hybrid and electric models, accounted for more than 40 per cent of passenger vehicle retail sales for the first time.

Two-wheelers, the country's largest vehicle segment, also recorded their highest-ever June sales, with retail volumes rising 21.2 per cent year-on-year to 1.83 million units.

Overall retail volumes eased slightly from May, a decline FADA attributed entirely to softer rural demand as delayed monsoon rains made buyers more cautious.

Urban demand, however, remained resilient, supported by stronger entry-level purchases and improved vehicle availability as supply disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia eased.

Commercial vehicle retail sales climbed 16.9 per cent year-on-year to a record 90,972 units, supported by improved supplies, stronger freight movement and sustained e-commerce activity.

Rural markets once again outperformed metropolitan centres, while electric commercial vehicles captured a record 3.5 per cent market share.