Charms India Pvt Ltd launches Charms Iconic Tower and 58 High Street in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], May 17: Charms India Pvt Ltd is set to unveil their latest landmark developments - Charms Iconic Tower and 58 High Street - crafted to set new standards in residential and commercial real estate.

Charms Iconic Tower is more than just a home - it's a lifestyle destination. Featuring spacious 8 ft balconies, a double-height grand entrance, and a stylishly furnished lobby with a waiting area, this residential project offers unmatched elegance. Residents will enjoy a fully operational clubhouse, premium amenities, and an upcoming swimming pool that together create an elevated living experience.

On the commercial front, 58 High Street is a premium six-floor destination, strategically designed for visibility and footfall. It boasts a double-height food zone, operated by Food Forum, with decorative, lockable furnished spaces that offer ideal setups for top F&B brands and businesses.

Both projects offer high returns, excellent locations, and the Charms Group's legacy, making them an exciting investment opportunity where lifestyle meets opportunity.

Founded by Mr. Ajay Singhal in 1996, Charms India is a leading real estate builder and construction company based in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. We have delivered high-quality residential and commercial projects tailored to modern needs. Guided by our motto, "Customer Satisfaction is Our Reward," we are committed to building dream homes with excellence and care.

58 HIGH STREET and ICONIC TOWER are another milestone in their journey, promising an unmatched commercial and residential experience in Raj Nagar Extension- Ghaziabad.

Best Commercial Project in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad

58 High Street redefine the skyline of Raj Nagar Extension, setting new standards in modern commercial spaces. With prime location, top-tier amenities, and unmatched connectivity, it's the ultimate destination for businesses to thrive.

New Residential Projects in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad

Charms Iconic Tower offers a perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience in the heart of Raj Nagar Extension. With modern amenities, spacious layouts, and serene surroundings, it's an ideal place to call home.

Best Opportunity for Investment in Raj Nagar Extension

58 High Street and Iconic Tower offer a prime investment opportunity with high growth potential and excellent returns. Strategically located and thoughtfully designed, these projects are ideal for both commercial and residential investors.

Charms India has been a trusted name in real estate for nearly three decades. With a reputation built on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company has consistently delivered high-quality residential and commercial projects. Their commitment to timely delivery, premium construction, and customer-centric development has made them a preferred choice for investors and homebuyers alike.

With our commitment to superior construction standards, innovative designs, and cutting-edge features, we have played a pivotal role in shaping the Ghaziabad skyline. Today, our projects are not only appreciated by the industry but also loved by our customers. The exceptional quality and attention to detail in our developments have earned us a reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in Ghaziabad.

Their Achievements:

* Completed numerous successful residential developments in Shalimar Garden, Rajender Nagar, Indirapuram, and Ghaziabad.

* Focused on creating homes that blend modern architecture, premium amenities, and a sense of belonging.

Charms Castle - Iconic Tower : Majestic Homes for Modern Families

Iconic Tower is a premium 20-storey landmark situated in the heart of Raj Nagar Extension, facing the main road for excellent visibility and access also featuring Charms Square, a vibrant commercial space. With modern design and stunning views, it's ideal for both residential and commercial use.

Charms Castle - Iconic Tower! A well-designed floor layout optimizes space, enhances functionality, and ensures a seamless flow.

Located in the heart of Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad, Charms Castle offers a luxurious 3BHK home that combines modern living with exceptional convenience. Just 2km from the Rapid Metro, this home is perfect for those seeking accessibility and comfort.

Situated on a prime 45-meter road, the property boasts top-notch amenities like a premium club and an upcoming swimming pool, ensuring an elevated living experience.

Experience the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and modern living at Charms Castle - where your dream home awaits!

Spacious 8ft Balconies : Perfect for Relaxation and outdoor living

Invest in 58 High Street: A Landmark Commercial Hub by Charms India

Multiplex. Gaming. Shopping. Food Zone

58 High Street is a premium retail and dining destination spread across 1.32 acres with 6 floors. It features a 6-screen multiplex, a food and entertainment zone, fine dining options, and basement parking. A perfect blend of convenience, leisure, and modern design.

The 58 High Street project features 3 floors of retail shops, a fine dining floor, an entertainment zone, and a top-floor 4-screen multiplex. With modern design, vibrant spaces, and ample parking, it's a hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

* Project spreads over 5000 sq. mtr.

* Shop space starting from 27.11sq. mtr.

* A two side open plot adjoining green belt

* High-street with Retail shop space, Multiplex & Food court

* Stunning elevation with latest technology

* Two level basement parking with automated car parking system

* High Speed lifts & elevators

* Project with 24X7 Security using CCTV camera surveillance

* RERA registration no. UPRERAPRJ568355

