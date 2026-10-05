Chatha Foods Limited Launches A Dedicated Vegetarian Manufacturing Facility at Dera Bassi, Punjab

• Built with 16,000 MT annual capacity, the facility manufactures breads, sauces, snacks and patties for foodservice customers across India.

MOHALI, India, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatha Foods Limited today announced the commencement of commercial production at its new dedicated vegetarian manufacturing facility, CFL Unit II, located at Village Toffanpur, Dera Bassi (SAS Nagar), Punjab. The facility will manufacture products for Unifayre, the market-facing identity of Chatha Foods, as well as for its quick-service restaurant (QSR), HoReCa, institutional and private-label customers across India and international markets.

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Built on a 3.5-acre site with an installed annual capacity of 16,000 metric tonnes, the facility is Chatha Foods' first dedicated vegetarian manufacturing unit, marking a significant milestone in the company's nearly three-decade manufacturing journey. The investment strengthens the company's integrated manufacturing network and expands its ability to deliver multi-category food solutions through a single manufacturing platform.

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Multi-category manufacturing under one roof

The fully automated facility brings together dedicated production lines for cold-pressed breads, retort cooking, forming and coating, and IQF/blast freezing, supported by integrated R&D, automated packaging and cold-chain dispatch for consistent quality and end-to-end traceability.

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The facility will manufacture products across three key categories:

• Breads: Tortillas, Roti Canai, Roti and Kathi Roll Wraps, with Malabari Parathas.

• Cooking Bases: Retorted gravies, pastes and non-mayo sauces for restaurants, hotels and QSR kitchens.

• Snacks & Sides: Veg and paneer patties, nuggets, kebabs, samosas and handmade spring rolls.

This integrated capability enables customers to consolidate sourcing, accelerate product development and scale production across multiple menu applications, including wraps, rolls, snacks, rice meals, curries and ready-to-serve formats.

Commenting on the launch, Paramjit Singh Chatha, Managing Director, Chatha Foods Limited, said: "The launch of our dedicated vegetarian facility marks a defining milestone in Chatha Foods' growth journey. For nearly three decades, customers have trusted us for consistent manufacturing quality, and this investment allows us to extend that capability across a broader vegetarian portfolio. Vegetarian food is a large and growing share of what India eats out, and Unifayre is built to serve any kitchen from a national QSR chain to a single cloud kitchen."

Strengthening Chatha Foods' manufacturing network

With the addition of the vegetarian Unit, Chatha Foods' manufacturing network now comprises three specialised facilities across India:

• Dera Bassi, Punjab (Vegetarian): 16,000 MT annual capacity

• Mohali, Punjab (Non-Vegetarian): 7,800 MT annual capacity

• Aurangabad Joint Venture with Allana (Non-Vegetarian): 7,000 MT annual capacity

Together, the network provides an integrated annual manufacturing capacity of 30,800 MT, supporting more than 5,000 food outlets, restaurant brands, cloud kitchens, institutional customers and international markets across vegetarian and non-vegetarian categories.

About Chatha Foods Limited

Founded in 1997, Chatha Foods Limited is a listed Indian manufacturer of chicken and vegetarian food products. The company develops and manufactures ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food solutions for leading QSR chains, restaurant brands, HoReCa operators and private-label businesses. The company runs three manufacturing units: two in Punjab and one in Aurangabad which is a joint venture with the Allana Group. Unifayre is the company's own brand for food service and distribution.

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