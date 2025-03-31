DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Cheap thermal coal prices emerge as attractive input for power generation in India: BofA Securities

Cheap thermal coal prices emerge as attractive input for power generation in India: BofA Securities

Thermal coal in India is once again relatively cheap, making it an attractive input for electricity generation from a price perspective for thermal plants, as per a report by BofA Securities.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:12 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Thermal coal in India is once again relatively cheap, making it an attractive input for electricity generation from a price perspective for thermal plants, as per a report by BofA Securities.

Consistent with the robust economic growth in India, the country's coal-fired power generation is rising, outpacing all other sources of energy, the global financial services firm said.

Coal production volumes in India have also been quite strong, limiting the need for Indian power generators to buy from overseas markets. The relatively lower need for imports has provided little support to seaborne coal prices, BofA Securities said.

Advertisement

Data indicates that India's coal-fired power generation was very strong last year -- 2024, and recent investments in power plants suggest that coal consumption will likely hit a record in 2025 again.

"Beyond India and taking the baton from China, other developing economies, such as Vietnam, have emerged in recent years as robust thermal coal importers, a trend that will likely continue for the next 18 months," it said.

Advertisement

Further, the BofA Securities noted that there are some common themes between India and China, which are depressing near-dated thermal coal prices.

While the medium-term demand story is positive, the report noted that Indian coal stocks at power plants are very high as well, with more than 90 per cent coming from domestic producers.

"However, we also see robust capacity under construction in India in coastal areas, hinting at potentially strong seaborne demand for coal in the next two years," said the report.

Overall, global coal prices have collapsed since late November on rising thermal coal inventories in China.

Heading into shoulder season, BofA sees further downside risks to prices in the near term. In China, heightened competition from renewables is displacing coal and curbing the need for imports. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper