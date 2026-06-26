Check Credit Score on Bajaj Finance in Just 2 Minutes with a Free and Secure Online Process

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Understanding one's credit health has become an important part of financial planning. A strong credit profile can help individuals make informed borrowing decisions, prepare for future financial needs, and stay aware of their overall financial standing.

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As consumers increasingly manage their financial journeys digitally, having easy access to credit information can help them make timely and informed decisions. To make credit monitoring more accessible, Bajaj Finance has introduced a simple and convenient way for customers to access their credit information through the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report.

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The digital platform enables users to check their credit score online through a secure verification process, helping them understand their credit profile and stay informed about their financial health.

What is a credit score -- and why does it matter?

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At its core, a credit score is a three-digit numerical representation of an individual's creditworthiness, generated by licensed credit bureaus such as Experian, TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax, and CRIF High Mark. In India, the score operates on a scale from 300 to 900.

A credit score is influenced by several factors, including:

- Repayment history: Timely payment of EMIs and credit card dues plays an important role in building a healthy credit profile.

- Credit utilisation ratio: This reflects how much of the available credit limit is being used and indicates credit management behaviour.

- Length of credit history: A longer and consistent credit history can provide greater insights into repayment patterns.

- Credit mix: Maintaining a balanced combination of secured and unsecured credit can contribute to a well-rounded credit profile.

- Recent credit enquiries: Multiple credit applications within a short period may impact how lenders view credit behaviour.

Understanding what is credit score forms the essential first step towards building financial awareness. Acting on this knowledge -- by checking score regularly and managing credit behaviour responsibly -- can help borrowers make informed decisions and avoid challenges during their financial journey.

How to check credit score through Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report

Customers can follow a few simple steps to access their credit information:

Step 1: Visit the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report page

Customers can begin the process by visiting the Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report page and selecting the option to check their credit score.

Step 2: Complete mobile number verification

Users need to enter their registered mobile number and authenticate their identity using an OTP.

Step 3: Provide basic details

Customers may need to share details such as their name, date of birth, PAN details, email address, mobile number, and residential PIN code to complete verification.

Step 4: View credit score instantly

After successful verification, users can view their credit score and understand their current credit profile.

Step 5: Access detailed credit insights

Customers can also review their credit report details, including credit accounts, repayment history, and credit enquiries, helping them better understand their financial profile.

Why regularly checking credit score matters

Regular credit monitoring is an important financial habit. It allows individuals to stay updated about their credit profile, identify inaccuracies, and take timely steps to maintain healthy credit behaviour.

Many consumers believe that checking their own credit score frequently can reduce it. However, checking one's own credit information through a personal credit check does not negatively impact the score.

Understanding this difference can encourage consumers to monitor their credit profile regularly without hesitation. By staying aware of their credit information, individuals can make better-informed decisions while planning their financial goals.

The Bajaj Finance Credit Pulse Report enables customers to access their credit information conveniently, helping them build greater awareness about their credit profile.

Supporting smarter financial decisions through digital innovation

With financial services becoming increasingly digital, customers today expect solutions that are simple, secure, and accessible. Digital tools that provide greater visibility into financial information can help individuals become more confident in managing their financial journeys.

With a quick, secure, and user-friendly process, customers can now check their credit score and gain deeper insights into their credit profile with ease.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

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