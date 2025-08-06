DT
Home / Business / Check Eligibility Criteria for Personal Loans on Bajaj Markets

Check Eligibility Criteria for Personal Loans on Bajaj Markets

ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Aug 06, 2025 IST
HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Applying for a personal loan via Bajaj Markets requires meeting straightforward eligibility criteria designed to accommodate a wide range of borrowers. To qualify, applicants must be Indian citizens aged 18 years or above. Salaried individuals are eligible, provided they have a minimum monthly income of at least ₹9,000 and 6-months of work experience.

Bajaj Markets partners with over 20 trusted lenders, each with their specific criteria, but generally, a good credit score is essential--typically 685 or above.

The platform streamlines eligibility checks helping customers understand their personal loan amount potential and simplifying the process of securing funds. With minimal documentation and transparent criteria, Bajaj Markets makes personal loans accessible and convenient for Indian borrowers seeking quick financial solutions.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

