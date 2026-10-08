Chef Gomes has received a major honour — “Lifelong Excellence in Culinary Leadership” from EICA

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 8: Everything else should explain why this honour matters and why he deserves it.

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So the story should open with the award, return to the award in the middle, and close by showing that the award recognises a lifetime of impact.

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Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes Honoured with EICA’s “Lifelong Excellence in Culinary Leadership”

Here is the corrected direction:

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From left:

Chef Manjit Singh Gill

* Designation: Legendary Corporate Chef, President of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA)

Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes

* Designation: Deputy Director at NIPS Institute of Hotel Management Group

Chef Vijay Malhotra (Third from left)

* Designation: Executive Chef and Area Executive Chef (East) at ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar in Kolkata, India

Chef Abhiru Biswas (Fourth from left/rightmost)

* Designation: President of the Eastern India Culinary Association (EICA).

Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes Honoured with EICA’s “Lifelong Excellence in Culinary Leadership”

The 67-year-old veteran chef, educator and Deputy Director of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management is recognised for nearly five decades of culinary excellence, teaching and mentorship

Veteran chef, educator and mentor Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes, Deputy Director of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management , has been honoured with the prestigious “Lifelong Excellence in Culinary Leadership” recognition by the Eastern India Culinary Association (EICA) .

The award recognises his 47-year contribution to professional kitchens, culinary education, mentorship and the development of generations of chefs .

The honour was conferred in Kolkata in the presence of distinguished members of the culinary fraternity, including Dr. Chef Manjit Singh Gill, President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations; Chef Vijay Malhotra of ITC Hotels; and Chef Abhiru Biswas, President, Eastern India Culinary Association.

The recognition is particularly significant because Chef Gomes remains actively involved in culinary education even today. He continues to spend long hours in the training kitchen, often standing for three hours or more with students — demonstrating techniques, correcting mistakes, tasting their work and passing on the knowledge gathered over almost five decades.

Chef Gomes joined NIPS in 1997 and has since played a major role in shaping the institute’s culinary culture. Over nearly three decades, generations of students have trained under his guidance, with many going on to become successful chefs and hospitality professionals in India and overseas.

Among them is Chef Priyam Chatterjee , who became the first Indian chef to receive France’s Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite Agricole . Other former students have gone on to hold senior culinary positions in leading hotels and hospitality organisations.

Chef Gomes’s contribution, however, extends far beyond classroom teaching. His professional journey includes 16 years as Executive Chef with the Royal Navy of Oman and service as Senior Sous Chef at Hotel Hindustan International before dedicating a major part of his career to culinary education.

He has also served as Zonal Leading Judge for the Kolkata auditions of MasterChef India Seasons 2, 3 and 4 , appeared in television programmes as a culinary judge and guest speaker, and contributed articles on food and culinary subjects.

A versatile chef with experience across Indian and international cuisines , Chef Gomes has also authored culinary work and is known for passing on practical techniques, professional judgement and hard-earned kitchen knowledge directly to his students.

His career has been marked by several recognitions. He was named Best Chef of the Year in 2015, 2017 and 2019 , and his achievements have been recognised by the Limca Book of Records, India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and Record Holders Republic .

He has also conducted specialised training programmes for personnel of the Indian Army Cantonment and Kolkata Police .

Under his culinary guidance, NIPS students have participated in numerous competitions and received several awards and accolades, making his influence visible not only in his own achievements but also in the success of the students he has mentored.

For Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Director, NIPS Hospitality Group , the EICA honour reflects the true scale of Chef Gomes’s contribution.

“Chef Gomes has received many honours in his long career, but this recognition is especially meaningful because it celebrates not only his achievements as a chef, but also his contribution as a teacher and mentor. His greatest legacy is the generations of students he has trained and inspired. NIPS and its students have been fortunate to have him since 1997.”

The “Lifelong Excellence in Culinary Leadership” award therefore recognises a career that has moved across international kitchens, television, culinary competitions, writing and education — while remaining deeply rooted in teaching.

For Kolkata, the honour is a matter of pride. For the wider culinary fraternity, it is recognition of a chef whose influence continues through the professionals he has trained.

The award celebrates not only what Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes has achieved, but what he has passed on.

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