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Home / Business / CHEMEXCIL Hosts 49th Export Awards Ceremony in Mumbai To Honour Industry Pioneers

CHEMEXCIL Hosts 49th Export Awards Ceremony in Mumbai To Honour Industry Pioneers

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: The Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics & Dyes Export Promotion Council (CHEMEXCIL), set-up by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, successfully held its 49th Export Awards Ceremony at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. The flagship event recognized the exceptional export performance of its member-exporters during the financial years 2021–22 and 2022–23. The ceremony brought together an illustrious gathering of exporters, senior government officials, industry associations, and key trade stakeholders from across the chemical and allied sectors.

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S. Satyanarayana, Director, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, joined the ceremony alongside Dr. Satish Wagh, Chairman, CHEMEXCIL, and Vishal S. Ganju, Executive Director, CHEMEXCIL. The presence of esteemed members of the Committee of Administration, prominent industry leaders, and respected exporters added immense prestige to the celebration of Indian trade excellence.

The Council formally recognized 70 awardees across competitive export categories and presented three special pinnacle honors. The coveted Lifetime Achievement Award was proudly conferred on Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan Professor M. M. Sharma for his distinguished contribution to the chemical industry. Supriya Lifescience Ltd. received the Emerging MSME of the Year award for 2022–23, showcasing swift market development. GPC Regulatory India Pvt. Ltd. received the Compliance Leader Award for its stellar work in regulatory compliance management frameworks. Another lifetime achievement award was given to Ajay Kadakia, Chairman, Vivil Exports Pvt. Ltd.

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In his welcome address, CHEMEXCIL Chairman Dr. Satish Wagh congratulated the award winners and praised the resilience of Indian exporters amid shifting global trade conditions. He urged the industry to seize opportunities in diversifying supply chains through innovation, quality, sustainability and greater value addition.

Joint Secretary Amit Kumar stressed market diversification, regulatory compliance, responsible manufacturing, and stronger participation in global value chains aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The ceremony featured a cultural programme and concluded with a vote of thanks by Vishal S. Ganju.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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