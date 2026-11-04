Chemmanur International Jewellers Opens First Major Branded Showroom in Lakshadweep

Kavaratti, Lakshadweep, India (NewsVoir)

Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers has inaugurated its newest jewellery showroom in Lakshadweep, marking the opening of the island's first branded jewellery showroom. Located at Kacheri Junction, Kavaratti, the showroom was inaugurated by boCHE (812 Km. Run Unique World Record and Guinness Record holder for world peace).

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boCHE inaugurating Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers’ new showroom in Lakshadweep

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To celebrate the grand opening, customers shopping at the Lakshadweep showroom until 10th November can enjoy a discount of ₹1,000 per sovereign of gold. As part of the inaugural celebrations, five lucky customers were selected through a lucky draw to receive diamond rings. Additionally, customers making purchases during the first 10 days of the showroom's opening will get a chance to win one of 10 sports bicycles through lucky draw. Weekly lucky draws will also offer gold coins and several other exciting gifts.

The showroom offers HUID 916 gold ornaments at the lowest making charges, along with discounts of up to 50% on making charges for diamond jewellery. Customers can also benefit from an advance booking scheme that protects them against fluctuations in gold prices. In addition, customers can sell their old gold jewellery, irrespective of where it was originally purchased, at the best market price at the showroom.

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boCHE (Dr. Boby Chemmanur)

Dr. Boby Chemmanur, popularly known as boCHE, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Boby Chemmanur International Group. boCHE has achieved the 812-km Run Unique World Record and a Guinness World Record for world peace. He is well known as a businessman, sportsman, social worker, motivator and entertainer. He is the patron of the Federation of Indian Blood Donors Organization. boCHE has fan clubs with millions of members in many countries.boCHE was the soul mate of the football legend, Diego Maradona.boCHE conducted the ‘YaachakaYatra’ to raise 34 crore rupees as blood money to cancel the death sentence of innocent Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode, who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia.He collected the money by travelling through the districts of Kerala and begging the public for donations.

With a 163-year legacy, Boby Chemmanur International Group has a presence across India, the USA and the UAE.

BobyChemmanur International Group consists of:

• Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers

• boCHE Gold Loan (Chemmanur Credits and Investments Limited (NBFC))

• Boby Oxygen resorts

• boCHE Tours & Travels

• Phygicart.com, the E-Commerce platform

• boCHE the butcher, the integrated meat store

• boCHE Appliances

• boCHE Shakesbierre

• boCHE Club

• boCHE Island, the floating resort

• boCHE Pub

• boCHE Tea

• boCHE Brahmi Tea

• Caravan Tourism

• boCHE 1000 acre

• boCHE lens

• Ciinfos

• boCHE First Kiss- Baby Wear

• boCHE Food Express

• boCHE Garment factory

• boCHE Hills

• boCHE homes

• boCHE insurance

boCHE Gold & Diamonds is the new venture of the BobyChemmanur International Group. First time in India, boCHE introduced Mobile Jewellery called Parakkum Jewellery, Rolls Royce taxi and Helicopter taxi.

Boby Chemmanur International Group employs over 41000 individuals across its various business verticals. Along with its marketing team, and more than 500000 affiliates and sales officers, the group spreads across various business fields.His smart work, vision and dedication made the brand well known internationally to more than 250 million people.

boCHE, is followed by millions of people through different social media platforms. He has received over 200 awards and recognitions for his outstanding performance in various fields. The crowning glory in his sports life came when he completed running 812 kilometres on the road to spread the message "Give blood save life" with a Unique World Record. He has donated an amount to the needy during the marathon.

Among the several awards he has been given, the Mother Teresa Award is the one that he considers the most prestigious. Guinness World Record for world peace, Glory of India Award (London), Best Humanitarian Award, Kerala State Business Excellence Award. The Glory of India Award, Global Keraleeyan Award, Mahatma Puraskar and Indo British Business Excellence Award are a few of the many awards he has received from around the world.

boCHE spends a major portion of his profit and time to do charity and social service. boCHE Fans Charitable Trust started Life Vision Charity Homes to take care of destitute people from the streets and provide them food, medicine and shelter during their lifetime. He is doing charity without accepting any amount as a donation from anyone.boCHE Fans Charitable Trust with innumerable philanthropists from all over the world coordinates the charity activities of boCHE. boCHE always wishes to live free and young by spreading his motto "Conquer the world with love"

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