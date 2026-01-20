ChemVolt Global to Set up 5 GWh Lithium-Ion Cell Gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh; INR 2,500 Crore Investment Planned

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 20: ChemVolt Global has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to set up a 5 GWh lithium-ion cell manufacturing gigafactory in the state with a planned investment of INR 2,500 crore. The project is aimed at strengthening India's domestic cell manufacturing capacity to support grid-scale energy storage (BESS), clean mobility and commercial & industrial energy storage needs, while building a wider supplier and services ecosystem around advanced battery manufacturing.

The proposed facility is expected to generate around 1,500 direct jobs across manufacturing, engineering, operations and quality functions, and over 4,000 indirect jobs through component suppliers, equipment manufacturers, logistics, utilities and ancillary industries. The gigafactory will be implemented in phases, with Phase I targeting a 1 GWh advanced cell production line by Q3 2027, followed by Phase II adding 4 GWh to reach 5 GWh by Q2 2029. The plant will manufacture 314 Ah and 750 Ah prismatic lithium-ion cells designed for grid-scale storage, heavy electric vehicles and commercial & industrial applications, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Kuldeep Gupta, Founder & CEO, ChemVolt Global, said, "This investment is a defining milestone for ChemVolt and a strategic contribution to India's energy future. The Andhra Pradesh gigafactory is envisioned as a national-scale manufacturing initiative--driving high-value job creation, strengthening domestic battery supply chains, and positioning India as a global hub for advanced lithium-ion cell production."

ChemVolt Global said it has also expanded its Cell-to-Grid portfolio with the launch of four Energy Storage System (ESS) products covering utility-scale and commercial & industrial requirements. The Starlight Series includes a 5.016 MWh DC block in a 20-ft container with liquid cooling and a 9.16 MWh AC block configured for four-hour duration in a 40-ft container with liquid cooling. The Titan Series includes Titan 1 (1.6 MWh AC block) in a 12-ft cabinet and Titan 2 (2.5 MWh DC) in a 12-ft cabinet, aimed at C&I energy storage applications.

With the gigafactory and its expanding energy storage portfolio, ChemVolt Global said it aims to contribute to India's priorities around manufacturing self-reliance, employment generation, grid resilience and decarbonisation, while positioning Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for advanced battery manufacturing investments.

