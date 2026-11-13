Chennai-Based CCTV and AI surveillance solutions Brand, HiFocus, crosses 70 BIS ER Security-Registered CCTV Camera Models

CHENNAI, India, 13 November, 2026:The homegrown manufacturer strengthens its security-compliant portfolio, spanning BIS ER Certified and STQC tested CCTV cameras for businesses, institutions, and public infrastructure.

Chennai-based CCTV and AI surveillance solutions brand HiFocus has crossed 70 CCTV camera models registered under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Compulsory Registration Scheme for Essential Requirements (ER) for Security. The registration is held under R-61006165 in the name of HIFOCUS ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD. The milestone comes as security certification becomes a deciding factor in how Indian organisations buy surveillance equipment.

Why the number matters now

Modern CCTV cameras are networked devices. They sit on the same infrastructure as servers, payment systems, and access control, making them an entry point if poorly built. India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) addressed this with its Compulsory Registration Order, which requires connected cameras to meet security Essential Requirements before they can be sold in the country.

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Registration is granted model by model, not to a brand as a whole. A manufacturer therefore earns its standing one product at a time, and the count of registered models shows how much of its range a buyer can specify without a compliance gap.

HiFocus’s register entries were granted in batches between February and October 2026. The most recent grants came in October, covering new additions to its IP camera line-up, according to the company’s published model listing.

One benchmark instead of two

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Buyers have also had to make sense of overlapping certifications. Until recently, BIS ER registration, required to sell cameras in India, and STQC certification, relevant to government procurement under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) policy, ran as separate tracks with similar security requirements.

According to HiFocus, a 2026 MeitY circular aligned the two. STQC, the testing directorate under MeitY, now issues the security test report against the same Essential Requirements, and that single report is accepted for both registration and procurement purposes. For buyers, BIS ER has effectively become the main security benchmark to look for, while local value-addition rules under Make in India remain a separate matter.

Tender documents vary, so procurement teams should still follow the exact wording in each one.

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Who the portfolio is built for

The certified range spans multiple resolutions and form factors, including bullet, dome and turret IP cameras. It is aimed at schools, hospitals, factories, warehouses, municipal projects and other public infrastructure. System integrators working on such deployments often need one brand that covers an entire site, so the certified range lets them avoid mixing in a second vendor to fill a gap. HiFocus’sIP camera range lists the full set of models by category.

The company designs and assembles its products at its Chennai facility. It says this keeps testing coordination and after-sales support close to the product, which matters for buyers who need documentation quickly during tenders.

“Every model on that register went through testing individually, so the number reflects a lot of work behind the scenes, not a single approval,” said Deepith Jain, National Head, HiFocus. “What we hear from customers is that they no longer want to take a brand’s word for it. They want to look up the exact model and see it listed. That is a healthy change for the industry, and we would rather build our range around it.”

How buyers can check for themselves

The BIS register is public, and anyone can confirm a claim without relying on a brochure:

1. Open theofficial BIS registration record for HiFocus on the BIS CRS portal.

2. Confirm the R-number (R-61006165) and the manufacturer’s name.

3. Look under “Models Complying with Essential Requirements for Security” for the exact model number and its grant date.

One practical note: the register spells the brand both as “HIFOCUS” and “HI-FOCUS”. Both refer to the same manufacturer. Certification also applies only to listed models, so not every product carrying a brand name is automatically covered. A fuller explanation is available in the company’snote on its STQC and BIS ER certification.

The wider picture

India’s surveillance market is changing as cameras come to be treated as IT infrastructure rather than simple hardware. Buyers are asking for verifiable security credentials, and domestic manufacturers are responding by putting more models through formal testing. HiFocus’s crossing of 70 registered models reflects that shift in the market.

Key facts

• Brand: HiFocus (HIFOCUS ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD), Chennai

• BIS registration number: R-61006165

• Scheme: BIS Compulsory Registration Scheme, Essential Requirements for Security

• Registered models: 70+

• Verification: Public BIS CRS portal, model by model

About HiFocus

HiFocus is a Chennai-based Indian manufacturer of CCTV and surveillance solutions, serving businesses, institutions and infrastructure projects across the country. Its portfolio includes IP cameras, network video recorders, PTZ cameras, ANPR cameras and related networking products. More information is available athifocuscctv.com.

Media contact: HiFocus Electronics India Pvt Ltd, Chennai | hifocuscctv.com

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