Chennai-Based DeepTech AI Pioneer Qumarionix Deploys REILA AI at Navin’s, Transforming Real Estate Field Sales into a Revenue Powerhouse

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17: Qumarionix, a next-generation DeepTech AI startup headquartered in Chennai, today announced the successful rollout of its flagship sales and marketing intelligence platform as part of the REILA AI suite for premier South Indian developer Navin’s. Designed specifically to address the long-standing blind spots in real estate transactions, REILA AI elevates the customer journey by converting field interactions and site visits into real-time, actionable business intelligence.

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Powered by Qumarionix’s proprietary CAIDE (Culturally Aware AI and Decision Intelligence Engineering Excellence) model and the AUREX (Augmented Reflexive Exchange) framework, REILA AI introduces conversational intelligence, site visit analytics, and empathetic AI coaching to unlock hidden conversion opportunities.

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In real estate, developers traditionally spend millions driving inquiries, often misidentifying lead volume as the primary growth constraint. Across the broader industry, the real challenge is pipeline leakage: converting qualified inquiries into site visits and, critically, converting those visits into completed bookings. Ground-level site conversations have historically remained an impenetrable "black box" for executive leadership—with industry studies suggesting leadership lacks structured visibility into as much as 95% of on-site customer interactions.

Qumarionix’s REILA AI bridges this critical gap by delivering an end-to-end voice and field sales intelligence ecosystem. The sovereign, privacy-first platform analyses real estate dialogues, captures deep behavioral nuances, and provides bidirectional visibility between field sales representatives and headquarters.

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Elevating the Art of Real Estate Selling

Rather than monitoring to police, REILA AI acts as an empowered AI companion for field executives, driving continuous self-improvement and eradicating sales friction such as the chronic "I will get back to you" syndrome. Key capabilities delivered through REILA AI include:

- Tonal and Emotional Intelligence: Evaluates conversational velocity, dead air, agent-to-customer talk-time ratios, active listening indices, and signs of vocal tension or hesitation.

- Granular Intent & Parameter Extraction: Multilingual speech recognition and context-aware transcripts that automatically synthesize customer preferences, budget resistance points, and competitor comparisons across vernacular (regional language) nuances.

- Actionable Sales Coaching & Quality Assurance: Instantaneous post-interaction feedback, automated quality scorecards, and tailored self-coaching nudges that highlight moments of empathy, missed value propositions, and effective objection handling.

- Unified Management & Mobile Layer: Enterprise dashboards for sales leadership that aggregate holistic agent performance, pipeline health, and conversation quality, seamlessly integrated with real-time mobile tools for on-site sales consultants.

Leadership Commentary

"For decades, the real estate sector has operated with massive visibility gaps at the exact moment of value exchange—the face-to-face site meeting," said Bala Karthik Baskaran, Founder and Chief Scientist of Qumarionix. "With REILA AI, we are dismantling that black box. By harmonizing our CAIDE architecture and AUREX framework with voice AI, we empower sales professionals to become consultative advisors rather than transactional reps. Our deployment with Navin’s demonstrates how empathetic, sovereign DeepTech can drive meaningful bottom-line conversion without compromising customer trust or human connection."

Bala Karthik Baskaran, Founder and Chief Scientist, Qumarionix

"At Navin’s, trust and customer centricity have always guided our philosophy," said Navin’s leadership. "Partnering with Qumarionix to adopt REILA AI allows our teams to understand the pulse of our prospective home buyers truly. The actionable sales intelligence, structured follow-ups, and empathetic coaching insights ensure our field executives deliver exceptional customer experiences during every site visit, meaningfully accelerating our booking velocity."

Engineered for Trust, Scalability, and Sovereignty

REILA AI is architected ground-up with stringent data isolation, local contextual grounding, and enterprise-grade encryption to ensure full data sovereignty and customer privacy. With full-funnel monitoring of the customer journey, dynamic knowledge corpus management, and robust organizational controls, REILA AI sets a new benchmark for conversational intelligence in the built environment sector.

About Qumarionix

Qumarionix (Kumarionix Techworks Private Limited) is a Chennai-based DeepTech AI enterprise dedicated to pioneering "Human + AI + Planet" intelligence systems. Anchored by its proprietary CAIDE model and AUREX framework, Qumarionix engineers enterprise-grade sovereign AI engines across voice intelligence, industrial analytics, and vertical decision systems for high-growth sectors.

- Website: https://qumarionix.co.in/

- Headquarters: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

- Media Contact: primeconnect@kumarionix.com

About Navin’s

At Navin’s, their core principles have driven everything they do since 1989. For over 3+ Decades, they have built trust and delivered excellence with No Approval Deviation, rooted in passion throughout their journey. With over 130+ projects shaping Chennai’s skyline, they are driven by a single dream: to be the most trusted builder. More than homes and offices, they create vibrant communities. They are dedicated to Customer Centricity, ensuring that every decision they make revolves around the customer. They've combined intellect, precision, and passion to deliver architectural brilliance and exceptional value. Their projects are known for their Perfect Titles, backed by unwavering Honesty & Transparency. They adhere to Ethical Business Practices and are proud to be recognized as a most trusted developer. They guarantee Zero Delay in handover, and their commitment to quality is reflected in over 1575+ Quality Checks for each project. With 60+ Accolades and Counting, their track record speaks for itself.

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