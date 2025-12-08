Chennai-Based Initium Partners Wins 'Tax and Financial Consulting Firm of the Year 2025'

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8: Initium Partners, a Chennai-based financial and strategic advisory firm, has been awarded the 'Tax and Financial Consulting Company of the Year - India' at the prestigious Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 - Global Edition. The honour recognises the firm's growing leadership in financial due diligence, business restructuring, and transaction support. The award was presented today at JA Resorts, Soul Beach, Dubai.

The award jury commended Ms Kanakadhara Srinivasan, Founder of Initium Partners, for her exceptional contribution to the financial services industry, highlighting her depth of expertise, commitment to precision, and impact on India's evolving business ecosystem. "Your dedication to excellence has set a remarkable benchmark. We are honoured to recognise your achievements and present this trophy celebrating your success," the committee noted.

Accepting the award, Ms Kanakadhara said, "Receiving this award is a meaningful reminder of why I do what I do. At Initium Partners, our focus has always been to bring clarity, discipline and strategic thinking to every business we support. A big part of our work is helping companies build stronger governance that supports scale and long-term value. I am grateful to our clients and my team for trusting us to play a role in their growth story."

Ms Kanakadhara was selected for this global recognition for her strategic insight, analytical rigour and proven ability to guide companies through structured fundraising, financial optimisation and process transformation, enabling sustainable growth and long-term value creation. With over two decades of experience in M&A and transaction support, she is widely regarded as a leading expert in financial due diligence and business restructuring. A Chartered Accountant with a Master's degree from the Manchester Business School, she began her career with KPMG before founding Initium Partners.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ms Kanakadhara is known for her multifaceted interests, she is an avid traveller, passionate golfer and fitness enthusiast who believes in a balanced, active lifestyle.

Initium Partners LLP has emerged as a trusted strategic partner for high-growth companies, family-owned enterprises, and global firms entering India. Built on the belief that robust financial systems unlock scale, the firm offers end-to-end solutions including CFO and Virtual CFO services, M&A and deal advisory, fundraising support, India-entry services, compliance, and business expansion planning.

Led by Ms Kanakadhara and supported by a team of seasoned professionals from global consulting and financial institutions, Initium serves as the financial backbone for businesses seeking institutional-grade discipline without the need for large in-house teams. Its services span bookkeeping, compliance, transaction structuring, due diligence, growth strategy, and cross-border expansion.

Having supported over 100 clients across technology, consumer products, e-commerce, healthcare, education and manufacturing, Initium continues to strengthen governance, streamline financial operations and empower organisations to scale with confidence. As Indian companies globalise and multinationals deepen their India presence, Initium stands at the intersection of strategy, finance and execution--enabling businesses to move forward with speed, precision and accountability.

