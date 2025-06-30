Chennai gets its first O-ARM with Navigation system for advanced brain, spine and Orthopaedic surgeries at Kauvery Hospital

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals launched Chennai's first O-ARM with Navigation system for advanced brain, spine and orthopaedic surgeries.

The O-Arm system, powered by AI-driven 2D and 3D imaging, is designed to assist surgeons in performing highly complex brain, spine, and orthopedic procedures with greater precision and safety. It provides real-time imaging during surgery, allowing for better orientation, precise decision-making, and the ability to verify implant placement and spinal alignment instantly. The state-of-the-art mobile imaging platform provides 360-degree, CT-like images during surgery. It gives surgeons a comprehensive view of the operative site, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions in real time. The system integrates seamlessly with the StealthStation Navigation, a GPS-like tool for the body, ensuring optimal placement of screws and implants, particularly in delicate spine surgeries.

Speaking about the O ARM, Dr Ranganathan Jothi, Chief - Brain & Spine Surgeon and Director of Neurosciences, Kauvery Hospital Chennai says, "As neurosurgeons, we often operate in areas of the brain and spine where precision is not just important--it's everything. The O-ARM allows us to see the anatomy in exquisite detail while we are operating, and this makes a significant difference in the outcome. It's like performing surgery with a 3D map in hand. Complex spinal deformity corrections, tumour resections, and minimally invasive procedures can now be done with greater accuracy and confidence. This is not just technology--it's a safety net for our patients, and a huge leap forward for neurosurgery in Chennai."

Dr. Krish Sridhar, Group Mentor Neurosciences and Director Kauvery Institute of Brain & Spine, Kauvery Hospital Radial Road says, "At the heart of any neurological procedure is the need to preserve function while addressing disease--and that balance requires the finest tools. The O-ARM with Stealth Navigation transforms how we plan and execute surgeries. It gives us the ability to visualize, navigate, and confirm the surgical pathway in real time. For patients, this translates into less invasive procedures, lower risk, and quicker recovery. Introducing this system is not about being first--it's about being right. It's a decisive move to make cutting-edge, patient-centric neurosurgical care accessible right here in Chennai."

"In neurosurgery, even a millimeter can make a world of difference. The O-ARM's 3D imaging and real-time feedback equip us to perform with unparalleled accuracy. For our patients, this means safer surgeries, less time under anesthesia, and quicker recoveries and for surgeons this is a boon," says Dr Shyam Sundhar, Senior Consultant Neurosurgery Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet.

Speaking on the technology, Dr Balamurali, Head of Spine Surgery Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet said, "Spine being a delicate part of the body, any minor error in the surgery can cause long term impact for the individual. Also, there is a fear that always comes with a spinal surgery whether they will be able to walk on their own, or if the quality of life would be compromised. Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet is the first centre in Chennai to introduce the O-ARM and only few centres have the O-ARM in the country. This is the best technology available in the world, compatible with robotic spine surgery with AI and virtual reality augmentation."

In spinal care, it is used in treatments such as spinal fusion surgeries, scoliosis correction, disc replacement, and tumor resections. In neurosurgery, it supports operations involving deep-seated brain lesions, cranial trauma, and skull base repairs. For orthopedic cases, it assists in the treatment of pelvic fractures, complex bone reconstructions, joint revisions, and bone tumors requiring high-precision removal.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, "Patient safety has always been our top priority, and every step we take is rooted in that commitment. With the launch of the O-ARM Surgical Imaging System--Chennai's first--we are proud to bring in a technology that truly puts the patient first. This system enhances surgical precision, minimizes risks, and significantly improves post-operative recovery.By introducing the O-ARM with Stealth Navigation in Chennai, we are ensuring that our patients receive the safest and most advanced care available today. This launch reaffirms our vision of blending compassionate care with world-class innovation."

