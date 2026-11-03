Chennai Kodambakkam Loyola School Marks Its 55th Anniversary with an Elite World Records Achievement

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3: Loyola Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kodambakkam, Chennai, marked its 55th anniversary with an Elite World Records achievement that brought together sports, discipline, teamwork and a strong message against drug abuse. Held on October 30, 2026, the event featured 531 students from Grades IV to XII, who successfully achieved the record titled “Most Participants Performing a Sports Drill While Wearing Blindfolds Simultaneously (Single Venue).” The accomplishment was adjudicated and certified by Elite World Records. The initiative carried two powerful messages: “Say No to Drugs! Say Yes to Sports!” and “Drugs Destroy Dreams. Sports Build Champions.”

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Through the event, the school encouraged students to embrace sports, develop healthy habits and make responsible choices. The initiative also extended the message of a drug-free society to parents, families and the wider community. The celebration highlighted the institution’s educational legacy and the achievements of its alumni, including Thiru. C. Joseph Vijay, Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It also reflected the school’s commitment to five pillars of holistic student development: Academic Excellence, Discipline, Language Proficiency, Skills and Talent Development, and a Healthy Environment.

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The initiative was spearheaded by Rev. Fr. Thomas Elango, Correspondent of Loyola Matriculation Higher Secondary School, whose vision gave the anniversary celebration a meaningful social purpose. Teachers and the school community supported the initiative through careful planning, training and coordination, preparing students for the challenging collective performance.

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The programme commenced at 9:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:01 p.m. During the record attempt, the students performed a prescribed sports drill simultaneously while wearing blindfolds for 6 Minutes 31 Seconds. Without visual cues, they relied on their training, memory, concentration and auditory instructions to coordinate their movements.

Following the performance, the students took an anti-drug pledge led by Rev. Fr. Thomas Elango, reaffirming their commitment to a healthy and drug-free life. A. Rajmohan, Honourable Minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, graced the occasion as the chief guest. R. Rakshitha, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator of Elite World Records, adjudicated the attempt and presented the world record citation to the institution in the presence of the chief guest.

The performance demonstrated physical control, mental preparedness and coordination. Each student contributed to the group’s synchronised movements, highlighting the importance of individual responsibility in achieving a shared goal. For more than five decades, Loyola Matriculation Higher Secondary School has promoted education beyond classroom learning, emphasising discipline, leadership, communication, physical fitness, social responsibility and character development.

The 55th anniversary celebration honoured this educational journey and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to nurturing confident, capable and responsible young people. The world record achievement brought these values to life through focus, perseverance and teamwork. By linking the celebration with sports and an anti-drug message, the school encouraged students to direct their energy and talents towards constructive pursuits and adopt an active, disciplined lifestyle.

A. Rajmohan, Minister of School Education of Government of Tamil Nadu, appreciated the achievement and stated: “Sports build discipline, confidence and healthy habits. By promoting ‘Say No to Drugs! Say Yes to Sports!’, Loyola’s students have given their school celebration a meaningful social purpose. I congratulate the students, teachers and management, and urge parents and educators to guide children towards a healthy, active and drug-free future.”

R. Rakshitha, Ambassador and Senior Adjudicator of Elite World Records, stated: “A blindfolded sports drill demands concentration, spatial awareness, physical control and coordination. All 531 students demonstrated these qualities during their performance of 6 minutes and 31 seconds. Their accomplishment reflects dedicated preparation and teamwork. Elite World Records congratulates Loyola Matriculation Higher Secondary School for combining sporting participation with a strong message against drug abuse.”

Rev. Fr. Thomas Elango, Correspondent of Loyola Matriculation Higher Secondary School, stated: “Our 55th anniversary celebrates our educational journey and reaffirms our values. This initiative helped students experience teamwork, gain confidence through disciplined preparation and commit to a drug-free life. We are proud of all 531 participants and thank our teachers, parents and school community for their support. May ‘Drugs Destroy Dreams. Sports Build Champions.’ inspire responsible choices and encourage students to share this commitment with their families and communities, building a healthier society through their everyday actions.”

The celebration concluded with a shared commitment to carry the spirit of the achievement beyond the school grounds. Through their collective performance, the 531 students showed how discipline, preparation and teamwork can support a meaningful cause. As Loyola marks 55 years of educational service, this milestone will encourage students, parents and teachers to champion sports, nurture healthy habits and work together towards a future free from the harm of drugs.

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