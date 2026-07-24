Chennai Surgeon Crosses 300 Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee Replacements in Under a Year, Championing Personalised Knee Replacement

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24: Knee replacement surgery is entering a new era where restoring natural knee mechanics is becoming as important as relieving pain. Reflecting this shift, Dr. Vetri Kumar, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Parvathy Hospital, Chennai, has become the first surgeon in South Asia to complete more than 300 Total Knee Replacement procedures using the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee System in less than a year, establishing himself as a leading advocate of personalised knee replacement and kinematic alignment.

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This milestone reflects growing confidence in an approach that prioritises restoring native knee kinematics rather than simply implanting a prosthesis.

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Widely recognised for advancing evidence-based practices, Dr. Vetri believes every patient deserves an implant that respects individual anatomy instead of a one-size-fits-all approach. The patented Evolution® True Medial-Pivot philosophy is designed to recreate the stability and biomechanics of the native knee, enabling patients to return to active lifestyles and, in many cases, almost forget they have undergone knee replacement surgery--an outcome reflected in the increasingly recognised 'Forgotten Joint Score'.

Unlike conventional knee designs that focus primarily on mechanical alignment, the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee reproduces native knee biomechanics by preserving physiologic medial stability while allowing natural rotational movement, supporting improved function, range of motion and long-term implant performance.

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"Modern knee replacement is about far more than pain relief. Every knee is unique, and respecting that individuality helps deliver outcomes that feel natural and stable. With nearly 60 million Indians affected by osteoarthritis, many patients seek treatment only after years of pain. Our aim is to help them walk confidently, return to the activities they love and eventually forget they ever had a knee replacement," said Dr. Vetri Kumar.

Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Managing Director & Senior General Manager - India and South Asia, MicroPort Orthopedics, said, "These 300 procedures represent 300 lives transformed through personalised arthroplasty. Dr. Vetri has demonstrated how innovation, backed by sound clinical philosophy, can restore natural knee function and improve quality of life. We are proud to partner with accomplished surgeons like Dr. Vetri, whose commitment to improving patient outcomes is helping shape the future of knee replacement in India."

Dr. Vetri is also a Founding Member of the Personalised Arthroplasty Society (PAS) in India and an active member of its international community, mentoring surgeons and promoting globally proven techniques. He is now preparing to launch a dedicated Knee & Joint Replacement Centre in Chennai to expand access to advanced joint reconstruction and patient care.

As personalised knee replacement gains momentum worldwide, milestones like this reinforce India's growing leadership in advanced joint replacement, benefiting both patients and the orthopaedic community.

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