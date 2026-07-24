DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Chennai Surgeon Crosses 300 Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee Replacements in Under a Year, Championing Personalised Knee Replacement

Chennai Surgeon Crosses 300 Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee Replacements in Under a Year, Championing Personalised Knee Replacement

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:18 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24: Knee replacement surgery is entering a new era where restoring natural knee mechanics is becoming as important as relieving pain. Reflecting this shift, Dr. Vetri Kumar, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Parvathy Hospital, Chennai, has become the first surgeon in South Asia to complete more than 300 Total Knee Replacement procedures using the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee System in less than a year, establishing himself as a leading advocate of personalised knee replacement and kinematic alignment.

Advertisement

This milestone reflects growing confidence in an approach that prioritises restoring native knee kinematics rather than simply implanting a prosthesis.

Advertisement

Widely recognised for advancing evidence-based practices, Dr. Vetri believes every patient deserves an implant that respects individual anatomy instead of a one-size-fits-all approach. The patented Evolution® True Medial-Pivot philosophy is designed to recreate the stability and biomechanics of the native knee, enabling patients to return to active lifestyles and, in many cases, almost forget they have undergone knee replacement surgery--an outcome reflected in the increasingly recognised 'Forgotten Joint Score'.

Unlike conventional knee designs that focus primarily on mechanical alignment, the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee reproduces native knee biomechanics by preserving physiologic medial stability while allowing natural rotational movement, supporting improved function, range of motion and long-term implant performance.

Advertisement

"Modern knee replacement is about far more than pain relief. Every knee is unique, and respecting that individuality helps deliver outcomes that feel natural and stable. With nearly 60 million Indians affected by osteoarthritis, many patients seek treatment only after years of pain. Our aim is to help them walk confidently, return to the activities they love and eventually forget they ever had a knee replacement," said Dr. Vetri Kumar.

Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Managing Director & Senior General Manager - India and South Asia, MicroPort Orthopedics, said, "These 300 procedures represent 300 lives transformed through personalised arthroplasty. Dr. Vetri has demonstrated how innovation, backed by sound clinical philosophy, can restore natural knee function and improve quality of life. We are proud to partner with accomplished surgeons like Dr. Vetri, whose commitment to improving patient outcomes is helping shape the future of knee replacement in India."

Dr. Vetri is also a Founding Member of the Personalised Arthroplasty Society (PAS) in India and an active member of its international community, mentoring surgeons and promoting globally proven techniques. He is now preparing to launch a dedicated Knee & Joint Replacement Centre in Chennai to expand access to advanced joint reconstruction and patient care.

As personalised knee replacement gains momentum worldwide, milestones like this reinforce India's growing leadership in advanced joint replacement, benefiting both patients and the orthopaedic community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts