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Home / Business / Chennai's World-Class Healthcare Infrastructure - A Great Boon and Lifesaver for Patients Worldwide

Chennai's World-Class Healthcare Infrastructure - A Great Boon and Lifesaver for Patients Worldwide

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21: Reinforcing Chennai's reputation as a global destination for advanced healthcare, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, successfully performed a complex Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) ablation on a patient from Poland, providing him lasting relief from recurrent palpitations and significantly improving his quality of life.

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The individual discovered Kauvery Hospital, while researching advanced treatment options for his heart rhythm condition online. Following a teleconsultation with a senior Cardiac Electrophysiologist, he chose to travel to Chennai for treatment. Throughout his journey, Kauvery Hospital's dedicated International patient Services team provided end-to-end support, including travel coordination, visa assistance, accommodation guidance, and personalized care during his stay.

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Dr. Deep Chandh Raja, Senior Consultant & Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology, Kauvery Hospital, said, "Heart rhythm disorders from the lower chambers of the heart lead to unwanted extra beats called Premature ventricular complexes (PVCs) and dangerous conditions called Ventricular Tachycardia. Using advanced 3D mapping technology and intra-cardiac echo imaging, we are able to accurately identify the abnormal electrical circuits causing the arrhythmia and perform precise catheter ablation while preserving healthy heart tissue. This approach improves procedural success, reduces recurrence, and helps patients return to normal life with greater confidence. We are pleased that the patient has recovered well and is doing extremely well following the procedure."

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, said, "Chennai's healthcare infrastructure is a great boon and lifesaver for patients worldwide. We are proud that patients from countries like Poland are choosing Kauvery Hospital for advanced procedures such as VT ablation. Our state-of-the-art Cardiac Electrophysiology facilities and expert specialist team deliver world-class outcomes with compassion and precision. This reaffirms Chennai's position as the Healthcare Capital of Asia."

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Kauvery Hospital is equipped with advanced Electrophysiology (EP) infrastructure, including the latest Pulsed Field Ablation, 3D electroanatomical mapping systems and cutting-edge technologies like intra-cardiac echo imaging for diagnosing and treating complex cardiac arrhythmias. These advanced capabilities enable the hospital's Heart Rhythm Services team to perform highly precise procedures with excellent clinical outcomes.

The procedure was completed successfully, and the patient is recovering well. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the expertise of the clinical team, the seamless care provided throughout his treatment journey, and the warm hospitality extended by the hospital's International Patient Services team.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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