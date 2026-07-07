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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7: The Chettinad Group has contributed ₹3 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) in support of the Government's welfare initiatives.

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The contribution was presented by Dr. Muthiah Ramaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director of the Chettinad Group, to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Dr.C.Joesph Vijay, at the Secretariat in Chennai.

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The Group said the contribution reflects its commitment to social responsibility and support for public welfare.

The Hon'ble Chief Minister appreciated the Group's support.

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With a legacy of over six decades, the Chettinad Group continues to contribute to India's growth through its business and philanthropic initiatives.

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