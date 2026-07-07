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Home / Business / Chettinad Group Contributes Rs 3 Crore to Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund

Chettinad Group Contributes Rs 3 Crore to Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund

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ANI
Updated At : 02:39 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7: The Chettinad Group has contributed ₹3 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) in support of the Government's welfare initiatives.

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The contribution was presented by Dr. Muthiah Ramaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director of the Chettinad Group, to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Dr.C.Joesph Vijay, at the Secretariat in Chennai.

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The Group said the contribution reflects its commitment to social responsibility and support for public welfare.

The Hon'ble Chief Minister appreciated the Group's support.

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With a legacy of over six decades, the Chettinad Group continues to contribute to India's growth through its business and philanthropic initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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