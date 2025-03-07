VMPL

Velp [Netherlands], March 7: ChevoBeatz, the innovative Dutch-Surinamese producer known for his genre-blending style, is set to make waves once again with an upcoming international collaboration. Teaming up with Chuma Africa and Jah Plaka, a leading artist from Ghana, this project promises to be a bold fusion of dancehall, Afrobeats, and reggae--further cementing ChevoBeatz's reputation as a global music trailblazer.

This move comes as part of ChevoBeatz's commitment to pushing boundaries in music production, as he gears up for an ambitious 2025 lineup that aims to merge traditional Caribbean sounds with African rhythms and European influences.

Born in Velp, a small village in the eastern Netherlands with fewer than 20,000 residents, ChevoBeatz's musical journey is a testament to the power of cultural diversity. Despite coming from a Surinamese family of East Indian heritage, it was the pulsating rhythms of Jamaican reggae and dancehall that truly ignited his passion for music. Icons like Peter Tosh, Gregory Isaacs, Morgan Heritage, and Vybz Kartel played a crucial role in shaping his sound. Their influence inspired him to pursue music professionally, leading to the creation of a unique style that fuses traditional elements with modern twists.

"My recent releases definitely show my growth and versatility as a producer. While I've always been rooted in dancehall, I'm constantly exploring different genres and blending sounds in unexpected ways," said ChevoBeatz. "I love pushing boundaries, and that's what people know me for--my innovative style that fuses traditional elements with fresh, modern twists."

ChevoBeatz's authentic dancehall productions have already caught global attention. His track 'Shatta Gyal', a collaboration with Jamaican deejay FyaVerse, made waves on Billboard Magazine's Argentina chart, proving that his music resonates beyond the Dutch and Caribbean markets. Now, he is capitalizing on that success with his latest single, 'Time's Dread', also featuring FyaVerse. Unlike his more experimental productions, 'Time's Dread' stays true to hardcore dancehall, embracing the raw energy and infectious riddims that define the genre.

"My latest dancehall project is currently in the making, and it's going to be a banger for both young and old! I've been working on crafting a fresh, high-energy sound that stays true to the roots of dancehall while pushing the genre forward," he said.

The growing partnership with FyaVerse--which began six years ago in Kingston, Jamaica--has been a defining force in ChevoBeatz's career, with talks of an EP or full-length album in the near future.

With his upcoming project, ChevoBeatz is setting his sights even further beyond the Caribbean, bringing in Chuma Africa and Ghanaian star Jah Plaka. This collaboration represents a powerful fusion of African and Caribbean sounds, two musical worlds that have long shared deep cultural ties. Jah Plaka, widely recognized as a leading figure in Ghana's music industry, brings an authentic Afrobeats and reggae influence, while Chuma Africa adds a dynamic Afro-dancehall flavor. Together, they are crafting a track that celebrates both their distinct backgrounds and shared musical heritage.

While ChevoBeatz is making a name for himself internationally, he remains committed to growing the dancehall scene in The Netherlands. He highlights Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Tilburg, and Eindhoven as key cities where dancehall culture is thriving, despite being outside the traditional strongholds of the Caribbean and Africa.

"The vibe in The Netherlands is different, but the love for the music and movement is just as real," he explained. "The scene continues to evolve in its own way, and I want to be part of that evolution by bringing fresh energy and global collaborations."

As 2025 approaches, ChevoBeatz is proving that music has no borders. With his latest project uniting Dutch, Caribbean, and African influences, he is solidifying his status as one of the most exciting producers to watch. Fans can expect the upcoming track with Chuma Africa and Jah Plaka to be a powerful blend of culture, rhythm, and innovation--a reflection of ChevoBeatz's musical vision that knows no limits.

