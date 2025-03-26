PNN

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 26: AAFT University Raipur once again showcased its unparalleled commitment to arts and culture with its grand annual cultural program, Zephyr 2025. The event, held at the prestigious Satya Sai Auditorium, witnessed an awe-inspiring participation of over 500 students in various artistic disciplines, including dance, music, drama, singing, fashion, and culinary arts. With a house-full audience, the spectacular performances set a new benchmark for artistic excellence and professionalism.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Padma Shri Anuj Sharma, a renowned artist and Member of the Legislative Assembly, Government of Chhattisgarh, expressed his admiration for the event, stating, "I am truly amazed by the perfection, synchronization, and artistic brilliance displayed by the students." This outstanding showcase is proof that AAFT University has emerged as a leading institution, not just in Chhattisgarh but in the country, for nurturing talent in art and culture. The level of professionalism in these performances reflects the impeccable training imparted under the leadership of Chancellor Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a legendary figure in the world of creative arts."

The evening was a testament to the university's strong foundation in skill development and creative education. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, Founder of Noida Film City, and Marwah Studios, emphasized the institution's legacy, saying: "I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the students and faculty members for their dedication and passion. The talent showcased today is exceptional, proving that skill-based learning is the key to quality education. AAFT stands as India's oldest skill development institution, holding an incredible nine World Records to its credit. Our focus remains on empowering students to reach new heights of excellence in their respective fields."

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of outstanding students, who were honored on stage for their remarkable achievements throughout the year. The event was graced by the presence of parents, industry associates, educational partners, and distinguished personalities from Raipur, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. Later, Dr. Sandeep Marwah honored Anuj Sharma with the prestigious AAFT Memento, expressing gratitude for his esteemed presence and valuable contribution to the event.

Dr. Shikha Verma Kashyap, Director of AAFT, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, appreciating the collective efforts that made Zephyr 2025 a resounding success. Registrar Sudhir Ranjan was also present to witness the celebration of creativity and talent at its best.

With Zephyr 2025 setting a new milestone, AAFT University Raipur continues to redefine creative education in India, paving the way for future generations of artists, performers, and cultural ambassadors.

