Chhattisgarh receives Rs 43,250 crore FDI proposals at inaugural SING Forum in Singapore

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Chhattisgarh has attracted FDI proposals worth Rs 43,250 crore at the inaugural SING (Singapore-India Network for Growth) Forum 2026 in Singapore, including a Rs 41,750 crore proposal from Singapore-based Energy Capital Global Pte Ltd to set up a 100 MW hyperscale data centre in the state.

As per a release, the proposed Rs 41,750 crore hyperscale data centre project is expected to support Chhattisgarh’s push beyond traditional industries into digital infrastructure and emerging technologies. As per the state government, the investment could strengthen the state’s digital ecosystem and attract more technology companies and investors.

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Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented an ‘Investment Invitation Letter’ to Energy Capital Global Pte Ltd for the proposed project and urged Singapore-based investors to explore opportunities in Chhattisgarh, the release added.

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Earlier, on the second day of his Singapore visit, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met industry representatives at the SING Forum and invited them to invest in Chhattisgarh, highlighting the state’s industrial strengths, natural resources and emerging investment opportunities.

The CM said “Chhattisgarh is no longer limited to minerals and traditional industries but is rapidly emerging as a destination for technology, innovation and global investment, adding “Singapore’s technological capabilities and experience in urban development, combined with Chhattisgarh’s industrial potential, can open up new avenues for growth and collaboration,” as per the release.

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Commenting on the development, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “When a global company places such a large bet on Chhattisgarh, it is a powerful statement of trust in our policies, our potential and our people. This is just the beginning. Many more global partners will follow, and Chhattisgarh is ready to welcome them.”

The Singapore-India Network for Growth (SING) Forum is a business platform aimed at strengthening economic ties between Singapore and India by bringing together policymakers, industry experts and companies across sectors such as technology, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and digital services. (ANI)

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