In a strategic move set to reshape India’s vocational and skill-based education framework, the (RISU) in Chhattisgarh has announced the appointment of Dr. Jawahar Surisetti, an internationally recognized psychologist and education reformer, as its first Vice Chancellor.

The appointment signals a pivotal shift in the way higher education is envisioned in India. RISU, established as a forward-looking skills university, is designed to integrate traditional academic rigor with real-world employability and entrepreneurial training. Developed in collaboration with global institutions such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Cambridge University, RISU aims to create an ecosystem where learning is deeply aligned with future workforce demands.

A Leadership Rooted in Reform Dr. Surisetti brings to the role over two decades of experience across education policy, youth engagement, and behavioral science. A graduate of the University of Washington with a doctorate in psychology, he has advised multiple state and national-level educational initiatives. His work spans grassroots mental wellness platforms, large-scale youth dialogue programs, and gender equity campaigns such as Religion of Youth, MyBeti, Happea, and Apprison.

Widely regarded as a “People’s Psychologist,” Dr. Surisetti is known for his pragmatic approach to reform and his focus on mental and emotional development alongside academic growth. His appointment is seen by many as a thoughtful choice that blends vision, experience, and innovation.

Challenging Traditional Pathways Notably, Dr. Surisetti's own academic and professional journey diverges sharply from conventional bureaucratic paths. In the late 1980s, after pursuing a diploma in hospitality and cracking India’s civil services exams, his candidacy was rejected due to the then non-recognized status of his diploma. The episode sparked a national debate on qualification standards and eventually led to the government upgrading hospitality diplomas to degree status.

Although he did not join the civil services, his legal challenge underscored a broader principle: merit should not be narrowly defined by degrees alone. That principle now forms the cornerstone of RISU’s mission.

RISU: A New Educational Blueprint RISU is among India’s first skill-focused universities committed to reducing the academic-employability gap. With programs emphasizing artificial intelligence, digital tools, entrepreneurship, and hands-on experiential learning, the institution is poised to serve students who seek to blend technical proficiency with adaptive skills.

Under Dr. Surisetti’s leadership, the university aims to function not merely as an educational institution, but as a national hub for innovation in skilling, entrepreneurship, and mental wellness education—especially in underserved and rural populations.

Sector Reactions Experts in education and workforce development have welcomed the appointment. “This is a rare example of aligning leadership with lived experience,” said a senior official from the National Skill Development Corporation. “Dr. Surisetti’s track record in policy and his understanding of human behavior will be key to RISU’s long-term impact.” Industry leaders have also expressed interest in collaborating with RISU, given its emphasis on market-relevant skill-building and certification pathways.

Looking Ahead Admissions to RISU’s inaugural academic year will open next month. The university’s launch is being closely watched by academic and policy circles alike, especially in the context of India’s ongoing efforts to build a robust skills-based economy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As India grapples with aligning its education system with the demands of a rapidly evolving job market, RISU—under the stewardship of Dr. Jawahar Surisetti—may well become a model for next-generation learning.

