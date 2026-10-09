DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran calls for lifestyle changes, timely MSME payments, tailored credit norms

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran calls for lifestyle changes, timely MSME payments, tailored credit norms

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:31 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday called for greater individual and institutional responsibility to improve public health, while stressing the need for timely payments to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and credit norms suited to their working capital requirements.

Speaking at 21st Annual National Conference (2nd Day) on Inclusive Growth organised by Sa-Dhan, Nageswaran said individuals must take greater responsibility for physical activity, healthy eating, medical screening and limiting smartphone and screen time, adding that changes in social attitudes and daily habits were necessary to build a healthier society.

Advertisement

He said the growing consumption of packaged and unhealthy foods, sometimes viewed as a sign of prosperity, required a change in mindset before relying solely on government policy interventions.

Advertisement

The Chief Economic Advisor also highlighted the importance of reducing edible oil consumption, creating comprehensive health records and strengthening mental health counselling, particularly for students facing examination-related pressure.

He said counselling services should be made available from the high-school level onwards and that human intervention remained important in mental health support, even as artificial intelligence (AI) advances.

Advertisement

Nageswaran said responsibility for improving mental and physical health should primarily rest with individuals and institutions, including educational establishments and employers.

He also said that the government could support these efforts by developing counselling facilities at the national level, particularly for MSMEs and other organisations with limited resources.

On MSMEs, Nageswaran said credit growth in the sector had been performing better than overall bank credit growth and continued to show positive trends in 2026.

He also pointed to the government's decision to raise the investment and turnover thresholds for classifying MSMEs on two occasions over the past six years, saying the changes helped businesses expand without the fear of losing benefits associated with their existing category.

Highlighting the progress of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), he said the value of discounted invoices had increased from around Rs 2,000 crore at the platform's inception to nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

However, he said delayed payments remained a major concern for MSMEs, which often faced an unequal bargaining position when dealing with larger businesses and institutions.

He noted that some buyers raised objections over the quality of goods or services only near the payment deadline, using them as a reason to delay payments. He called for stronger payment discipline and said government ministries, public sector entities and government procurement agencies should set an example for the private sector.

Nageswaran also called for a review of the uniform 90-day norm used in the classification of overdue MSME accounts, noting that businesses across sectors have different working capital cycles.

He said India should consider norms suited to domestic business practices and sector-specific requirements rather than follow a uniform global approach, adding that the existing classification system could affect MSMEs' access to credit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts