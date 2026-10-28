Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav Releases ‘Modern Anemia Science’

PNN

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav released the book Modern Anemia Science: A Comprehensive Scientific Perspective, authored by senior homoeopathic physician, academician and writer Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, at a formal ceremony held at a hotel in Bhopal. Following the release, the Chief Minister reviewed the book and appreciated Dr. Dwivedi’s efforts in anemia awareness, health education, academic contributions and public service.

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Dr. Atharva Dwivedi, co-author of the book, was also present on the occasion. The book brings together scientific information on different types of anemia, their causes, diagnostic evaluation, nutrition and anemia associated with chronic diseases.

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Longstanding Efforts to Raise Awareness About Anemia

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi has been actively working to increase public awareness about anemia through awareness campaigns, health camps, hemoglobin testing initiatives, nutrition education programmes and lectures.

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His efforts emphasize that anemia should not be viewed merely as a reduction in hemoglobin levels. Identifying its underlying cause and ensuring timely medical evaluation are equally important.

According to Dr. Dwivedi, evaluating anemia requires consideration of the patient’s age, nutritional status, medical history, possible blood loss, chronic illnesses and other relevant clinical factors.

Anemia Is Not Limited to Iron Deficiency

The book explains that iron deficiency is a major cause of anemia, but not every case results from a lack of iron. Other causes include vitamin deficiencies, blood loss, chronic infections and inflammation, kidney disease, certain liver disorders, cancer and bone marrow disorders.

Identifying the underlying cause is essential for appropriate treatment and the prevention of complications.

Special Focus on Anemia in Cancer and Chronic Diseases

A key feature of the book is its discussion of anemia associated with serious and chronic illnesses. It covers cancer-related anemia, blood-related changes during cancer treatment, and anemia associated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The book also discusses anemia in chronic kidney disease, liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. In such patients, anemia may arise from several factors, including inflammation, nutritional deficiencies, blood loss, the underlying disease and the effects of certain treatments.

The discussion highlights the importance of proper clinical assessment and management of the underlying condition.

Comprehensive Coverage of Different Types of Anemia

Modern Anemia Science: A Comprehensive Scientific Perspective addresses several important topics, including:

* Aplastic anemia

* Thalassemia

* Iron deficiency anemia

* Sickle cell anemia

* Vitamin deficiency anemia

* Anemia associated with chronic diseases

* Cancer-related anemia

* Blood-related changes associated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy

* Anemia in chronic kidney disease

* Anemia associated with liver cirrhosis and liver cancer

The book seeks to present anemia within the broader framework of modern medical science, nutrition, health education and public awareness.

Important Contribution from Co-authors

The book also incorporates contributions from experts associated with different medical disciplines. The co-authors include Dr. Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Indore; Dr. Kanak Chaturvedi, M.D. in Biochemistry; and Dr. Atharva Dwivedi, MBBS, who was present at the book release ceremony.

A Comprehensive Approach Towards an Anemia-Free Society

Dr. Dwivedi believes that preventing and controlling anemia requires more than relying on iron supplementation or any single intervention. Timely investigations, accurate diagnosis, identification of the underlying cause, balanced nutrition, appropriate treatment and sustained public awareness are all essential.

He explained that the objective of writing the book is to make scientific information about anemia accessible to students, healthcare professionals and the general public, while encouraging timely testing and appropriate medical consultation.

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi said, “Anemia should not be viewed merely as a reduction in hemoglobin, but as an opportunity to understand its underlying cause. Timely investigations, accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help reduce complications associated with anemia.”

The release of the book marks an important effort to strengthen scientific understanding and public awareness of anemia, a significant public health concern. Through his writing, teaching and community initiatives, Dr. Dwivedi continues to emphasize the importance of accessible health education and early identification of anemia.

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