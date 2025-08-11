Chief Minister of Maharashtra Felicitates Abhay Bhutada for Strengthening Pune Police with Advanced Equipment

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: In a major step towards strengthening law enforcement infrastructure, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation has donated advanced equipment to Pune Police. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, appreciated the initiative and felicitated Shri CA Abhay Bhutada for his exemplary contribution to law enforcement and community development.

Shri Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri Chandrakant Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister, Maharashtra were also present for this event. Along with being an established Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, CA Abhay Bhutada is also the Chairman and Managing Director of the Abhay Bhutada Foundation.

Upgraded Tech Support To Enhance Pune Police Force's Efficiency

The donation includes alcohol breath analyzers with integrated cameras, control room software linked to the e-challan system, blow pipes, reflective jackets, flash battens with chargers, fluorescent gloves, LED TVs for control rooms, interactive display boards for training, high-performance computers, and printers. This initiative is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and supporting Pune Police in their mission to uphold law and order with greater precision and dignity.

Abhay Bhutada Foundation's Social Impact Since Its Inception

Established in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation has emerged as a credible force for social development in a remarkably short span of time. So far, the Foundation has donated towards various social projects that are entirely funded by CA Abhay Bhutada himself, without raising money from any external sources. His personal commitment to social transformation is reflected in the foundation's work across education, culture, and sports empowerment.

Among its many initiatives, in the past, the foundation has distributed STEM kits to schools in eight villages: Bursewadi, Kelgaon, Dhanore, Bahul, Thakarwadi, Bhose, Malegaon, and Sangise. This brought hands-on science learning to hundreds of rural students. It has also organized blood donation camps across Maharashtra to raise awareness and save lives. In the cultural empowerment space, the foundation has donated generously to Shivsrushti in Pune. This donation has enabled discounted admission fees, and in the last two months, more than 1 lakh people have already visited the site.

CA Abhay Bhutada once said, "I believe true impact isn't measured by what we give, but by what we make possible. Through the Foundation, our goal is to empower individuals and institutions, and to spark meaningful change where it's needed most."

With over 1 lakh lives already uplifted, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation continues to build a legacy of meaningful change. Its latest contribution to Pune Police reinforces its commitment to supporting institutions that protect and uplift society, while paving the way for a more empowered and equitable Maharashtra.

About Abhay Bhutada Foundation

The Abhay Bhutada Foundation is committed to enabling progress that matters. Guided by the ethos "saksham banao, samrddhi lao", it empowers individuals, nurtures prosperity. The foundation bridges educational gaps, promotes holistic wellness, and drives inclusive social impact. Through authentic initiatives and sustainable approaches, it uplifts individuals, nurtures resilience, and builds pathways to lasting change. The Foundation transforms conviction into action, shaping a future where voices are heard and dreams are realized.

