Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends 'Uttarakhand Creators Meet 2025' Organized by C2C Leadership and Kedar Beyond Creations

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 12: The grand 'Uttarakhand Creators Meet - 2025', jointly organized by C2C Leadership and Kedar Beyond Creations, was successfully held in Dehradun today. Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami graced the event as the Chief Guest, joining hundreds of content creators, digital entrepreneurs, bloggers, and social media influencers from across India.

The event commenced with a captivating cultural performance by renowned Jagar singer Shri Pritam Bhartwan, setting an energetic and vibrant tone for the day.

Women Entrepreneurs Honored

To promote and encourage emerging women entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand, Women Entrepreneur Awards were presented to six distinguished women for their contribution to innovation, entrepreneurship, and societal impact. The awardees included:

- Jyoti Dabral

- Nalini Gusain

- Gayatri

- Kanchan Jadli

- Shashi Bahuguna Raturi

- Swati Singh

Chief Minister Dhami's Address

In an interactive session with young creators, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami described the event as "a confluence of youthful ideas and digital energy."

Speaking on Uttarakhand's role in 'Viksit Bharat - Shreshth Bharat @2047', he stated:

"The dream of a developed India will be fulfilled only when every district, village, and block becomes empowered. The Uttarakhand government is consistently working toward this goal."

He emphasized that social media has become a powerful bridge between the government and the public, contributing to improved transparency, responsiveness, and good governance.

Distinguished Guests

The event saw the presence of several notable dignitaries, including:

* Shri R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Chief Secretary

* Shri Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General, Information

* Shri Pritam Bhartwan, Renowned Jagar Singer

* Senior and emerging content creators from across the country

About C2C Leadership and Kedar Beyond Creations

Both organizations aim to build a strong, aware, and positive digital creator ecosystem in Uttarakhand--one that showcases the state's culture, tourism, entrepreneurship, and developmental progress at national and global platforms.

