Children's Academy International School is tackling India's 7.7 million tonnes of annual textile waste by empowering students to implement circular economy principles and transform discarded fabrics into sustainable new products.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India generates approximately 7.7 million tonnes of textile waste annually, a volume that places significant strain on the nation's ecological infrastructure. In a move to address this crisis through education and action, Children's Academy International School has launched Clothes for Conscience, a community engagement initiative designed to integrate sustainability into the core curriculum. Full program details and initiative updates are available at www.childrens-academy.in.

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The initiative encourages students to look past the classroom and engage with the physical realities of the textile industry. By working directly with Indian fabrics and studying craftsmanship processes, students gain a first-hand understanding of the environmental costs associated with fashion, including water pollution and the proliferation of chemical dyes. This hands-on approach aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the lifecycle of products, shifting the focus from passive consumption to active stewardship.

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Sustainability at the academy is treated as a practical discipline rather than a theoretical subject.

Students are now putting circular economy principles into practice by reclaiming discarded fabrics to create new, functional goods. The transformation of remnants into cloth bags, jewelry, and accessories serves as a proof of concept for reducing waste at the local level. With global textile waste estimated at 92 million tonnes each year, the project underscores the importance of scaling small-scale interventions to meet a global challenge.

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The program specifically engages IBCP students, challenging them to question modern consumption habits and find new utility in materials that were previously destined for landfills. By combining India's rich textile heritage with innovative reuse strategies, the school is preparing a new generation to navigate and solve complex environmental issues through practical, scalable action.

This project is essential because it bridges the gap between India's rich textile heritage and the urgent need for environmental responsibility. By actively transforming fabric remnants into useful products, the students are gaining the necessary skills to challenge existing consumption models and create positive change within their own communities.

With India generating approximately 7.7 million tonnes of textile waste every year, it is essential that the next generation understands the environmental impact of their consumption habits. Through the Clothes for Conscience initiative, the students are moving beyond traditional classroom learning to gain a firsthand understanding of craftsmanship and the urgent need for circular thinking in daily life.

About Children's Academy Group of Schools Founded in 1970 by the late Shri V.V. Bhat, Children's Academy Group of Schools is a premier educational institution with a legacy of providing high-quality, holistic education in Mumbai and Thane. Serving over 8,000 students from Nursery to Grade 12, the Group operates state-of-the-art campuses across Malad (Bachani Nagar), Kandivali (Ashok Nagar and Thakur Complex), and Thane (Ghodbunder Road). Known for its technological integration and academic excellence, the Academy primarily offers the ICSE curriculum (with over 70% NEP compliance) alongside the globally recognized International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP). Consistently ranked among the top schools in Mumbai, Children's Academy is dedicated to nurturing active, responsible, and future-ready global citizens.

For more information, visit www.childrens-academy.in.

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