Chilean Walnuts Enter India’s Market, Bringing Freshness to the Festive Season

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 22: ChileNut, the association representing Chilean walnut growers and exporters, along with ProChile, an institution under Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced the arrival of the new season of Chilean walnuts in India.

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Walnuts have long been a favorite in Indian homes, loved for their nutritional benefits, taste versatility. With Chile’s southern hemisphere production season, Indian consumers can enjoy freshly harvested Chilean walnuts at a time when availability from other origins is limited. This makes Chilean walnuts a timely choice as the festive season gets underway, when demand for premium nuts is at its peak.

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Known globally for their exceptional quality, Chilean walnuts are recognized for their freshness, extra-light colour, bigger size and high yield.

Mr Jorge Loyola, Trade Commissioner, ProChile, Embassy of Chile in India, said “India has become a strategically important market for Chilean walnuts, and the strong trade relationship we have built is a reflection of the quality, consistency and reliability of Chilean supply. We see significant potential to further deepen this relationship by bringing Chilean walnuts to more Indian consumers and strengthening partnerships across the Indian food and retail sector, particularly as Indian consumers become increasingly conscious of their food choices and the nutritional value of the foods they consume.” he added

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Speaking about the India campaign, Mr. Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative for Chilean walnuts, said, “We are seeing a demand for Chilean walnuts in India, driven by consumers’ growing preference for fresh, high-quality walnuts. With our counter-seasonal harvest, Chilean walnuts arrive in India from August onwards, just in time for the festive season. We see a strong opportunity to build on this demand and bring the freshness and quality of Chilean walnuts to more Indian consumers.”

Walnuts are among the most nutrient-rich nuts and are a source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. They can be a valuable addition to a balanced diet and are widely enjoyed as a snack as well as in sweets, desserts and everyday dishes.

Chilean walnuts are now available across the Indian market through leading dry fruit retailers and e-commerce platforms, offering consumers a fresh and nutritious addition to their festive celebrations.

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