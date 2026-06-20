Chillika Shines in London, Taking Odisha and its Culture to Global Stage

Award-Winning Restaurant Becomes Ambassador for Odia Culture in the United Kingdom London/Bhubaneswar, June 20, 2026: In a landmark moment for the Odia diaspora and the larger Indian community in the United Kingdom, CHILLIKA an Indian Street Food Restaurant, located in Bexleyheath, London has been recognised as the most Recommended Restaurant for 2026 by Restaurant Guru ranking it among the Top 10 Restaurants in Bexleyheath.

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While these recognitions reflect the restaurant's growing popularity and culinary excellence, the story of Chillika is far more than food. It is a story of migration, perseverance, identity, and an enduring connection to Odisha and its rich culture.

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Named after the historic Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, restaurant Chillika was established with a vision of bringing the authentic flavours of Odisha to the United Kingdom while creating a space where people especially from Odisha and other corners of India based in the UK could reconnect with their roots.

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In 2024, Chillika was officially inaugurated by Smt. Pravati Parida, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, marking a significant milestone for the Odia community in Britain. Her presence reflected the growing contribution of the global Odia diaspora and reinforced the importance of preserving Odisha's rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

A Dream Born Thousands of Miles from Home Restaurant Chillika was established by two Odias based at the UK, Subhakanta Das and Partha Sarathi Panda. Subhakanta Das moved to the United Kingdom more than two decades ago as an IT professional and had a successful technology career but he remained deeply connected to his homeland Odisha and its culinary tradition.

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What began as cooking traditional dishes for family gatherings and community events soon evolved into something much larger. His authentic recipes rekindled cherished memories of home many Odias who had spent years away from their native land. His love for cooking gradually became known throughout the Odia community in the UK.

At the same time, Partha Sarathi Panda was a student of hospitality and business in the UK and through determination, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit he built a successful career in it. Having gained high management experience with internationally recognised brands including McDonald's and KFC, Partha also established himself as a successful entrepreneur within the recruitment industry.

Bound by their shared roots, entrepreneurial mindset, and passion for food, Subhakanta Das and Partha Sarathi Panda came together to start the journey named Chillika.

Their aim was not just to come up with another restaurant but to create a destination that would proudly showcase Odisha's rich culinary heritage by introducing authentic Odia and Indian street food to a wider audience.

A Home Away From Home Today, restaurant Chillika is widely known not just as a restaurant but a home that is away from home. For thousands of Odias residing in the United Kingdom, it has become a place of belonging, a place where memories are resurfaced, friendships flourish, and the hearts feel the warmth of Odisha thousands of miles away from home.

Be it a students arriving in Britain for the first time, loved ones visiting from India, or professionals for business, Chillika has become a preferred meeting point for all. The restaurant is affectionately refer to as "Odisha's Living Room in London." Preserving the Flavours of Odisha Restaurant Chillika's has been committed to preserving and promoting authentic Odia cuisine in the United Kingdom. The dishes served at the restaurant are rooted in Odisha's food heritage, including the Dahi Bara Aloo Dum, a beloved street food that revives the memories of Cuttack.

Alongside Odia cuisine, Chillika also offers an assortment of favorite Indian street food in their menu, that appeals to both the Indian diaspora and international diners.

A Destination for Distinguished Visitors Chillika has become a must visit dinning destination for distinguished visitors, including business leaders, community figures, celebrated Odia film personalities, cultural icons, Bollywood playback singers, entrepreneurs, and social leaders.

Be it a distinguished guest or a first-time visitor, every customer is welcomed with the same warmth, authenticity, and hospitality that Odisha is known for.

Welcoming India's Future Cricket Stars In 2025, Chillika hosted members of the India Under-19 Cricket Team, led by rising cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, during their visit to the United Kingdom. The visit reflected the founders' commitment to supporting Indian talent abroad and celebrating triumph that inspire the next generation.

Recognition and Growing Success The recent recognition by Restaurant Guru and Top 10 ranking in Bexleyheath shows the dedication, hard work, and an unwavering commitment of the restaurant to quality.

Today, Chillika stands not only as a successful Indian Food destination but also as a symbol of Odisha's growing presence in the United Kingdom.

A New Chapter with Capt Arun Kar (Retd) In June 2025, another Odia - Capt Arun Kar (Retd), British entrepreneur, investor, military veteran, and CEO of Xpertnest—joined Chillika as a strategic partner, signaling the start of an exciting new chapter in the restaurant's journey.

Born in Odisha and recognised globally for his achievements in entrepreneurship, technology, innovation, and sustainable development, Capt Arun Kar brings extensive experience in steering the business growth, brand building, and international expansion.

His decision to join Chillika was inspired by a shared belief that Odisha's culture, cuisine, and entrepreneurial spirit deserve bigger recognition on the global stage.

Working alongside founders Subhakanta Das and Partha Sarathi Panda, Capt Arun Kar is committed to supporting the long-term growth and expanding the brand while preserving the authenticity and cultural values of Odisha that have made Chillika unique.

Together, they envision to transform Chillika from not just a award-winning restaurant but a cultural destination. As Chillika broadens its horizon, its founders and partners remain united by a simple but powerful mission: to ensure that every visitor who walks in the restaurant experiences not only exceptional food, but also the spirit of Odisha.

From the shores of Chilika Lake to the streets of London, Chillika continues to prove that food has the power to preserve heritage, connect communities, and tell stories beyond borders.

About Chillika CHILLIKA – Indian Street Food Restaurant is situated in Bexleyheath, London, and is renowned for brining in authentic Odia cuisine and Indian street food to London. Founded by Subhakanta Das and Partha Sarathi Panda, the restaurant has become a go-to destination for the Odia community and food lovers seeking authentic regional Indian flavours in the United Kingdom. Recently in 2026, Chillika was recognised by Restaurant Guru as a Recommended Restaurant and ranked among the Top 10 Restaurants in Bexleyheath.

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