Chimes AI Achieves 2.9x Faster AI Inference with FPT AI Factory

PRNewswire

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 10: Startup Chimes AI is leveraging the high-performance computing power of FPT AI Factory to accelerate Generative AI applications on its Tukey platform. The collaboration strengthens Chimes AI's technology capabilities and supports its expansion into the industrial and manufacturing markets in Vietnam and across the region.

Recognized by Taiwan's "Ministry of Economic Affairs", Chimes AI developed Tukey to address critical factory operations, including Predictive Health Management, failure risk prediction, parameter optimization, and virtual quality prediction. The platform helps manufacturers move from reactive maintenance to proactive, data-driven operations.

From Predictive AI to AI-Assisted Decision-Making in Manufacturing

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In industries such as food processing, electronics, and semiconductors, equipment inspection and maintenance still rely heavily on manual processes and the experience of engineering teams. Machine Learning systems can detect anomalies or predict failure risks, but an alert is only the starting point of troubleshooting.

After receiving an alert, engineers still need to investigate the root cause, review standard operating procedures (SOPs), search through historical maintenance records, and determine corrective actions. This process delays response time and leaves manufacturers dependent on the knowledge of a few experienced experts.

To bridge this gap, Chimes AI integrated Generative AI into Tukey, combining the predictive power of Machine Learning with AI-driven analysis and knowledge retrieval. Machine Learning continuously monitors equipment health and detects anomalies, while Generative AI interprets the results, performs root cause analysis, retrieves relevant SOPs and maintenance records, and generates prioritized maintenance recommendations.

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This approach extends the role of AI from detecting risks to supporting analysis and decision-making across the entire maintenance workflow, moving from knowing that something is wrong to understanding why it happened and what to do next. In Chimes AI's validation, its Industrial AI solution achieved over 90% anomaly detection accuracy, reduced unplanned downtime by up to 30%, and cut maintenance labor time by up to 50%.

Generative AI also helps manufacturers make better use of knowledge embedded in operating procedures, maintenance history, and engineering expertise, reducing reliance on a small number of senior experts and making that knowledge accessible across operations teams.

Powering the Next Generation of Industrial Generative AI on FPT AI Factory

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Expanding Generative AI on Tukey brings growing computing demands. LLM inference, long-context processing, and RAG workloads require high-performance GPU infrastructure to deliver the fast, responsive experience expected of enterprise AI applications.

In its previous GPU environment, Chimes AI faced performance limitations when running larger language models, particularly for long-context and RAG workloads. The company moved to NVIDIA H100 GPUs on FPT AI Factory to deploy Qwen3.6-27B with vLLM, powering RAG, AI-assisted analysis, and next-generation Industrial Generative AI services.

In a 2K-input benchmark, end-to-end latency decreased from 9.54 seconds to 3.28 seconds, approximately 2.9 times faster inference.

"FPT AI Factory delivered a smooth, low-latency AI inference experience that met our performance expectations. It has also provided a solid foundation for us to develop the next generation of Industrial GenAI services," said Dora Hsieh, Executive Assistant to CEO at Chimes AI.

Beyond meeting the computing needs of a single application, the collaboration with Chimes AI highlights the potential of FPT AI Factory to help international AI companies and startups access computing infrastructure in Vietnam and expand across Asia-Pacific. With infrastructure in Vietnam and Japan, FPT AI Factory offers an additional high-performance computing option for businesses deploying and scaling AI products in the region.

For Chimes AI, the platform enables Tukey to evolve from predictive AI into an end-to-end system that supports detection, analysis, recommendation, and action. It also demonstrates the ability of AI infrastructure in Vietnam to support international technology products in solving real-world manufacturing challenges.

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