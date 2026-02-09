China and ASEAN Celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival Together

JAKARTA, Feb. 6, 2026 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/-- 2026 marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between China and ASEAN and the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It also coincides with the Year of the Horse in Chinese Spring Festival. On February 5, the "Steeds Herald Spring, Blessings Fill ASEAN" - Spring Festival @ ASEAN Headquarters 2026 was successfully held at the ASEAN Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The event, supported by the Mission of the People's Republic of China to ASEAN, the Permanent Mission of Malaysia to ASEAN, and the ASEAN Secretariat, was hosted by the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, and jointly organized by Guangxi Daily (Guangxi International Communication Center), Guangxi Radio and Television, Guangxi Tourism Development Group, and Guangxi Cultural Industry Group. More than 250 guests attended the event, including envoys from the 11 ASEAN countries and external partners such as the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil, senior officials from the ASEAN Secretariat, representatives from mainstream ASEAN media, local university faculty and students, and representatives from Chinese-funded enterprises.

This marks the first time that Chinese Spring Festival cultural activities have been held at the ASEAN Headquarters. With the deepening of globalization, the traditional festival of Spring Festival is not only a time for family reunions for the Chinese people, but also a new bond for dialogue between different civilizations. The Chinese Spring Festival embodies the philosophy of "harmony and coexistence", which aligns perfectly with the ASEAN countries' pursuit of "unity and cooperation". Furthermore, the sustainable development concept of "rejuvenating the old and welcoming the new" resonates strongly with the ASEAN region's vision of "common prosperity".

The event invited guests from around the world to gather together, celebrating the Spring Festival for the Year of the Horse, savoring the flavors of the Chinese Spring Festival, and appreciating the beauty of the arts. The opening performance, "The Beauty of China: Guangxi's Zhuang Ethnic Charm", featured a symbolic dance and connected it with a classic excerpt from the Caidiao Opera "Liu Sanjie", including the "Antiphonal Song", creating an artistic masterpiece that blends Eastern poetry with innovative ingenuity. The Chinese instrumental performance, "Chinese Chic Performance for Celebrating the Spring Festival of the Year of the Horse", featured erhu and suona as the main instruments, playing classic melodies such as the theme song from "Journey to the West" and "Black Myth: Wukong", converging into a "National Trend IP Music Festival". When Guangxi ethnic instruments, the maguhu (horse-bone fiddle) and the bolie, met Indonesian gamelan, Chinese and Indonesian musicians jointly performed classics like "Jasmine Flower" and "Folk Songs Like Spring River Water" making the phrase "high mountains and flowing water meet a kindred spirit" more concrete and creating a lasting artistic resonance.

During the event, Guangxi Daily (Guangxi International Communication Center), Guangxi Radio and Television, together with ASEAN media such as TVRI, El John TV, and Harian Inhua, jointly launched the China-ASEAN Spring Festival Short Video Exhibition Week. Using short videos as a link, the event showcased the joyous scenes of China and ASEAN countries celebrating the Spring Festival together from multiple dimensions, inviting netizens around the world to jointly celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival as a global festival through the Internet.

On the same day, the "Spring Blessings for Success at the Year of the Horse" Chinese Spring Festival Cultural Exhibition and the "Instant Joy Market" Spring Festival Cultural Market were held simultaneously at the ASEAN Headquarters. Guests from various countries experienced the hospitality of "Tea Harmonies the World" through immersive experiences that included playing, appreciating, and tasting, creating "Ancient Charm and Blessings" calligraphy and painting rubbings, admiring the exquisite paper-cutting art, and enjoying a feast of Spring Festival delicacies from all directions.

The most surprising experience for the guests was exploring the smart future using Guangxi's cutting-edge AI technology. Guests from various countries experienced intelligent translation devices and wore AR glasses, immersing themselves in barrier-free communication and exploring the thousand-year-old legend of the Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape. Hardy Chung, a reporter from Harian Inhua, remarked that China's AI technology not only accurately depicted the beautiful scenery of the Spring Festival but also vividly expressed the touching story of ASEAN and China being connected by mountains and seas and sharing good neighborly friendship, presenting a beautiful picture of cooperation towards the future.

On February 4th, two "Instant Blessings" Pop-Up Events were held at the Halim Station of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and the Mall Central Park in Jakarta, Indonesia, creating a festive atmosphere for the Chinese Spring Festival. Performers from Guangxi presented a variety of acts including song, dance, opera, and puppetry, attracting many locals to participate in interactive activities, join in the "Guangxi Kemusan Dance", and share the joy of the Spring Festival. Yi Yan, a social media blogger traveling and living in Indonesia, exclaimed, "This year's Spring Festival atmosphere in Jakarta is different!" This event attracted more than 20 media outlets, including People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Media Group, China News Service, TVRI, METRO TV, bolong.id, and Vietnam News Agency to report on the event and widely spread the concepts of peace, amity, and harmony in the Spring Festival to people at home and abroad.

