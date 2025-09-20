DT
PT
China-ASEAN AI Application Ecosystem Exchange Conference 2025 Kicks Off in Nanning

China-ASEAN AI Application Ecosystem Exchange Conference 2025 Kicks Off in Nanning

PTI
Updated At : 05:46 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
NANNING, China, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV.com: The China (Guangxi)–ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Application Ecosystem Exchange Conference 2025 opened on September 18 at Wuxiang Cloud Valley AI Park in Nanning.

Focusing on "AI+" collaboration, the event unveiled over 30 cross-border AI cooperation achievements and witnessed the signing of more than 50 agreements, marking a new phase in AI partnership between China and ASEAN.

As one of the flagship events of the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo, the conference featured a main forum, industry-specific sub-forums, an innovation exhibition, and networking sessions aimed at integrating AI with the real economy and accelerating digital and intelligent transformation across the region.

Hou Gang, Mayor of Nanning, stated that the city is accelerating the development of the China-ASEAN AI Innovation Cooperation Center and has established a comprehensive AI industry chain ecosystem, positioning Nanning as a key hub for Chinese AI enterprises expanding into the ASEAN market. Mr. Yeoh Jun Hao, representative of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, noted that Malaysia is actively introducing AI technology in agriculture, emphasizing that "China and Malaysia have strong complementarity and broad cooperation potential in AI." Several key platforms and initiatives were launched during the conference, including the "Star Computing Cloud Pool" inclusive computing power platform by Wuxiang Cloud Valley, the AITIR multilingual real-time translation card, and the National Robotics Exchange (NRX) talent platform. The China-ASEAN AI Industry-University-Research Innovation Alliance was also established, alongside the "AI Application Ecosystem Construction Initiative" launched by Runjian Co., Ltd.

Parallel sub-forums covered AI in education, intelligent operations, AI agriculture, and AI healthcare, initiating multiple joint training programs and cross-border cooperation projects. An innovation exhibition area featured over 40 institutions and ASEAN enterprises showcasing real-world AI applications across various sectors.

Co-organized by the Nanning Municipal People's Government, the Guangxi Big Data Development Department, and other institutions, the conference attracted nearly a thousand representatives from governments, enterprises, and academic circles across China and ASEAN. Guangxi will continue to strengthen partnership-building and technical collaboration with ASEAN in AI, promoting broader adoption of "AI+" throughout the region.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

