New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): China's rising demand helped power India's frozen shrimp exports to a record high in FY 2025-26, while the United States retained its position as the country's largest export market, according to the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

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It added that the "strong performance reflects sustained demand for Indian seafood products and the growing reach of India's marine exports across international markets."

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According to an infographic shared by the Department on its social media platform, the country's frozen shrimp exports reached an all-time high during FY 2025-26. While the United States remained the largest destination for Indian frozen shrimp exports with shipments worth USD 1.61 billion, China emerged as a major growth engine, with exports to the country touching USD 941.6 million.

"The sustained demand for Indian seafood products highlights the strength and competitiveness of India's marine exports," the post added.

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The latest export figures come at a time when the government is stepping up efforts to diversify seafood export destinations and strengthen the sector's global competitiveness.

As part of those efforts, the Centre, earlier this month, organised a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Visakhapatnam, bringing together stakeholders from the seafood industry, exporters and state governments to prepare a roadmap for expanding India's seafood exports.

Addressing the event, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) Chairman K S Srinivas said India's seafood sector had remained resilient despite global trade challenges and was successfully expanding into new markets.

Srinivas had said that India's seafood exports reached an all-time high in FY 2025-26, clocking 19,72,018 metric tonnes valued at Rs 73,890.46 crore or USD 8.46 billion, despite challenging global market conditions.

He had also said that the sector was witnessing strong demand for value-added seafood products and that market diversification would remain a key strategy for sustaining export growth in the coming years.

The Commerce Ministry has also been working with the Department of Fisheries and MPEDA to strengthen quality standards, improve export infrastructure, expand market access and increase the share of value-added seafood products in India's overall marine exports as part of its long-term export strategy. (ANI)

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