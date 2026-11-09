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Home / Business / China extends suspension of 24% additional tariff on US goods for two months, retains 10% levy

China extends suspension of 24% additional tariff on US goods for two months, retains 10% levy

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ANI
Updated At : 11:17 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Beijing [China], November 9 (ANI): China will continue suspending the additional 24 per cent tariff on US imports for two months starting November 10, while retaining the 10 per cent levy, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Finance Ministry.

The decision follows the consensus reached during the Washington meeting between the leaders of China and the United States and is aimed at implementing the outcomes of bilateral discussions.

According to the ministry, the State Council has approved adjustments to the additional tariff measures imposed on goods originating from the United States under Announcement No. 4 of 2025 of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

"The 24% additional tariff rate on US goods will remain suspended for two months, while the 10% additional tariff rate on US goods will be retained," the statement read.

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The current tariff arrangements will continue for next two month.

"...the State Council has approved the adjustment of the additional tariff measures stipulated in the Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on Imposing Additional Tariffs on Imported Goods Originating in the United States (Announcement No. 4 of 2025 of the Customs Tariff Commission) effective from 13:01 on November 10, 2026," the Ministry added.

Earlier in September, the United States and China agreed to pursue more favourable tariff treatment for USD 30 billion worth of non-sensitive goods traded in each direction and established a new dialogue on emerging technologies during a three-day summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, according to a White House fact sheet.

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The White House said the two countries operationalised the US-China Board of Trade and the US-China Board of Investment, which were chartered during the May 2026 summit in Beijing.

Under the Board of Trade, Washington and Beijing reached a consensus on recommendations for preferential tariff treatment covering USD 30 billion worth of non-sensitive goods in each direction. The board also established a working group to address market access barriers in the agricultural sector. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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