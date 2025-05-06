DT
Home / Business / China imposes anti-dumping measures on imports of cypermethrin pesticide from India

China imposes anti-dumping measures on imports of cypermethrin pesticide from India

These measures will be effective from Wednesday
PTI
Beijing, Updated At : 06:24 PM May 06, 2025 IST
China on Tuesday imposed anti-dumping measures on imported cypermethrin from India.

These measures would be effective from Wednesday.

Cypermethrin, which is primarily used in the agriculture sector to produce insecticides for pests in crops such as cotton, fruit and vegetables.

China's Ministry of Commerce said effective Wednesday, anti-dumping duties will be imposed on imported cypermethrin from India.

The anti-dumping measure was taken after investigation authorities determined that imports of cypermethrin from India engaged in dumping and caused material damage to the domestic industry, the Ministry said, official media reported.

