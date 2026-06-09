China’s exports beat forecasts as AI, technology shipments drive growth

China’s exports picked up pace in May, rising 19.4 per cent from a year earlier, its customs agency said on Tuesday, as shipments remained robust despite impacts from the Iran war.

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The stronger than expected performance was an improvement from April’s 14.1 per cent year-on-year increase.

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Exports have remained robust despite the war, supported by shipments of autos and technology and artificial intelligence-related products such as semiconductors.

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Imports in May jumped 27.4 per cent, also at a faster pace compared with April’s 25.3 per cent year-on-year expansion.