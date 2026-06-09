China’s exports beat forecasts as AI, technology shipments drive growth
Exports jump 19.4 per cent, imports rise 27.4 per cent in May, with trade momentum holding firm despite Iran war
The Chinese national flag flies in the wind over the Yalu River, with buildings of the North Korean city of Sinuiju behind, on the bank across, in Dandong in Liaoning province in China on Monday. Image credit/Reuters
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China’s exports picked up pace in May, rising 19.4 per cent from a year earlier, its customs agency said on Tuesday, as shipments remained robust despite impacts from the Iran war.
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The stronger than expected performance was an improvement from April’s 14.1 per cent year-on-year increase.
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Exports have remained robust despite the war, supported by shipments of autos and technology and artificial intelligence-related products such as semiconductors.
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Imports in May jumped 27.4 per cent, also at a faster pace compared with April’s 25.3 per cent year-on-year expansion.
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