China's GDP growth sinks to 3% in 2022, second lowest in 50 years

PTI

Beijing, January 17

Hit hard by the zero-Covid policy and slump in the real estate market, China’s economy shrank to 3% in 2022, registering its second lowest growth rate in 50 years in the world’s second-largest economy, according to official data released here on Tuesday.

The annual GDP of China totalled $17.94 trillion in 2022, falling below the 5.5% official target, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The slow pace was blamed mainly on the strictly implemented zero-Covid policy leading to periodic lockdowns and the ruling Communist Party’s crackdown on big industrial firms besides the lingering real estate crisis. This is the slowest growth of the Chinese economy since the 2.3% registered in GDP in 1974. The GDP growth in the fourth quarter was 2.9%, compared with 3.9% in the third quarter.