GUIYANG, China, Dec. 2, 2025 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/-- Guizhou, China's only mountainous province without plains, has developed modern, efficient mountain agriculture with local characteristics over the past five years and maintained steady and sound progress across various sectors, according to a provincial press conference on agricultural and rural development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guizhou Province noted that the province has strengthened grain and major agricultural product supply capacity, and transitioned from a net importer to a net exporter of live pigs. Its specialty industries have flourished, turning the province into an important ecological shield for the upper reaches of the Yangtze and Pearl Rivers and a green treasure trove for farmers' income growth.

Breakthroughs have been made in decoding the whole genome of local species to advance precision breeding, while innovations in pesticide development have reached world-class standards.

Technologies such as industrialized seedling cultivation, drone transport, and smart operations have become common in mountainous agriculture, infusing new vitality through science and technology into high-quality agricultural development.

In consolidating the gains in poverty alleviation, the province has emphasized both industrial development and employment, vigorously stimulating the internal drive of communities.

Through east-west collaboration mechanisms, support workshops, and public welfare job placements, rural employment has remained stable.

Continued efforts have also been made to strengthen compulsory education across rural areas and improve medical services, housing security, and access to safe drinking water.

Living standards have been further raised, and the overall conditions in formerly impoverished areas have visibly improved, firmly preventing large-scale relapse into poverty.

Known as a "World Museum of Bridges", Guizhou has achieved remarkable improvements in rural living environments. Grassroots cultural brands such as "Village Super League," "Village Basketball Association," and "Village Gala" have gained international recognition.

Rural areas are no longer just centers of agricultural production, but have become a new frontier for economic growth. The rural areas of Guizhou have evolved into a vibrant showcase of the province's rich cultural charm and a model demonstrating Chinese modernization.

Source: The Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guizhou Province

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)