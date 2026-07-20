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Home / Business / China's rare earth export value jumps 61.1% YoY in first half of 2026 despite lower shipment volumes

China's rare earth export value jumps 61.1% YoY in first half of 2026 despite lower shipment volumes

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Beijing [China], July 20 (ANI): China's export value of rare-earth ore, metals rose 61.1 per cent in the first half of 2026 despite a decline in shipment volumes, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

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The data showed that China exported 30,482.841 tonnes of rare-earth ore, metals during January-June 2026, down 6.4 per cent from 32,569.28 tonnes exported in the corresponding period last year.

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Despite the decline in export volumes, the total export value increased sharply to USD 308.269 million during the first six months of 2026 from USD 191.299 million in the same period of 2025, marking a 61.1 per cent year-on-year rise.

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In June 2026 alone, China exported 5,104.838 tonnes of rare-earth ore, metals and compounds, with shipments valued at USD 64.644 million, the customs data showed.

The latest figures indicate that while the quantity of rare-earth exports declined in the first half of the year, export earnings increased significantly compared with the same period a year ago.

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The customs data forms part of China's major exports by quantity and value for June 2026 and covers shipments of rare-earth ore, metals during the January-June period.

The data also showed that exports of refined petroleum products stood at 2,359.320 million tonnes in the first half of 2026, down 13.2 per cent year-on-year, while export value rose 14.5 per cent to USD 20.334 billion.

Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products increased 8.5 per cent in volume to 87.104 (10,000 tons) during the first six months of the year, while their export value rose 12 per cent to USD 14.265 billion.

Among other major export categories, exports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products increased 16.3 per cent in volume and 33.2 per cent in value during the January-June period.

The customs data further showed that exports of mechanical and electrical products grew 24.5 per cent in value to USD 1.35 trillion during the first half of 2026. Exports of high-tech products also recorded strong growth, with export value rising 38.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 604.155 billion. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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