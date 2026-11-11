Beijing [China], November 11 (ANI): China's exports of rare earth ores, metals and compounds rose 46.4 per cent in value to USD 584.3 million during January-October 2026, despite an 8.7 per cent decline in export volumes compared to the corresponding period last year, according to the latest data released by China Customs.

The data, released on November 10, showed that the export value of rare earth products increased from USD 399 million during January-October 2025 to USD 584.3 million in the corresponding period of 2026.

However, the quantity of rare earth exports declined to 48,097.2 tonnes during the first ten months of 2026, compared with 52,699.1 tonnes in the same period last year, marking a year-on-year contraction of 8.7 per cent.

The figures highlighted a divergence between export value and volume, with China earning significantly higher export revenues despite shipping lower quantities of rare earth products.

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For October 2026 alone, China's rare earth exports stood at 4,386 tonnes, with a total export value of USD 82.2 million, according to the data.

The latest trade figures also showed a substantial increase in the export value of several other major commodities during the January-October period.

Exports of refined petroleum products increased 43.1 per cent in value to USD 44.44 billion, compared with USD 31.06 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. However, export volumes declined 2 per cent during the period.

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Similarly, the export value of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products rose 36.9 per cent to USD 23.80 billion, while export quantities increased 17.8 per cent year-on-year.

Among technology-related products, exports of electronic integrated circuits recorded a sharp 111.1 per cent increase in value to USD 341.07 billion during January-October 2026, compared with USD 161.59 billion in the same period last year.

China's exports of mechanical and electrical products increased 30.7 per cent in value to USD 2.45 trillion, while exports of hi-tech products rose 47.9 per cent to USD 1.13 trillion during the first ten months of 2026.

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The data further showed that exports of motor vehicles, including chassis fitted with engines, increased 52.2 per cent in value to USD 169.54 billion, accompanied by a 49.6 per cent rise in export volumes.

Meanwhile, fertilizer exports declined 32.5 per cent in value to USD 7.80 billion, with export quantities falling 18.8 per cent during January-October 2026. (ANI)

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