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Home / Business / Chinese and foreign cultural &amp; media figures visited China Auto Valley

Chinese and foreign cultural & media figures visited China Auto Valley

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PTI
Updated At : 12:32 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 9 to 11, 2026, the event "Smart Manufacturing Stories, Global Voices — China Auto Valley Tour for Chinese and Foreign Cultural & Media Figures" was held in the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone, Hubei Province. The event was co-organized by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation and the Publicity Department of the Working Committee of the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone.

Translators, writers, and media journalists from China, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Pakistan, Morocco, Russia gathered in Wuhan. They visited the Dongfeng Motor Global Innovation Center, M-Hero vehicles, the Geely Lotus Global Smart Factory, and the China Auto Valley Exhibition Center, learning about autonomous driving technology, experiencing the smart manufacturing capabilities of China Auto Valley up close, and gaining a firsthand understanding of the automotive industry's iterative upgrading, the clustering of science and technology industries, and urban renewal and transformation.

The visitors unanimously agreed that the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone has made a major transition from traditional automobile manufacturing to smart and green manufacturing. Its comprehensive industrial-chain support and strong momentum for innovation vividly demonstrate the great strength of China's smart manufacturing. Its model of coordinated industrial and urban development provides a practical reference for industrial cities worldwide.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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