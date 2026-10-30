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Home / Business / Chinese and Foreign Translators and Media Figures Discuss New Drivers of Yantai's Development

Chinese and Foreign Translators and Media Figures Discuss New Drivers of Yantai's Development

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PTI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 30: The event "Where Mountains Meet the Sea, Intelligence Inspires New Voices—Yantai Tour for Chinese and Foreign Translators and Media Figures" was held in Yantai, Shandong Province, from Oct. 11-13, 2026. It was co-organized by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation and the Publicity Department of the CPC Yantai Municipal Committee.

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Translators and journalists from China, Germany, Egypt, Pakistan, Morocco and Russia gathered in Yantai for site visits and in-depth fieldwork, sharing their observations and discussing their work. The guests visited the Penglai Pavilion ancient architectural complex, RemeGen Co., Ltd. (Yantai), Yantai Gogetter Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. and Kongtong Wonderland, China's first offshore immersive fairyland eco-resort. The visits gave them a firsthand look at Yantai's historical and cultural heritage, its strengths in biopharmaceuticals and intelligent manufacturing, and the appeal of its maritime cultural tourism.

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During the event, Chinese and international guests discussed cultural translation, narratives of scientific and technological innovation, and the international communication of cities from the perspective of maritime civilization.

Yantai's achievements in preserving and developing its cultural heritage, upgrading its industries, and innovating in cultural tourism are attracting more and more people to visit, put down roots and help shape the city's development.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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