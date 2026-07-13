Chinese President Xi Jinping to deliver keynote speech at 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai

Beijing [China], July 13 (ANI): President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony and deliver a keynote speech at the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance. The event will take place in Shanghai from July 17 to 20, serving as a platform to address the growing global dynamics of artificial intelligence.

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Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian announced the details during a press conference on Monday. The conference will center on international cooperation and policy frameworks surrounding the rapidly evolving technology sector.

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"President Xi Jinping will attend and address the opening ceremony, in which he will systemically elaborate on China's policies, position, visions and propositions on AI development and governance," Lin said.

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The Chinese government extended invitations to a diverse group of international stakeholders to participate in the four-day event. According to the Foreign Ministry, attendees will include government officials, representatives from international organizations, and individuals across industries, universities, and research institutes worldwide.

The conference arrives at a time when rapid technological advancements present structural changes to the global economy. The ministry noted that these shifts require coordinated international oversight to manage potential risks.

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"AI technological innovation is undergoing broad-based breakthroughs, demonstrating unprecedented dynamism," Lin said.

"Such progress brings both opportunities and challenges to the international community, making AI governance a profound topic of our times," the spokesperson stated.

The official briefing highlighted China's recent diplomatic and policy frameworks in the tech sector, specifically pointing toward established state initiatives. Beijing has positioned its domestic policies as contributions toward international standard-setting, with a specific focus on developing economies.

"In recent years, in the field of AI, China has been acting on the four global initiatives and the Global AI Governance Initiative put forward by President Xi," Lin said.

"China is committed to providing international public goods, advocating AI for good and for all with real actions, and helping the Global South strengthen capacity-building," the spokesperson added, noting that the international community has commended these efforts.

Lin noted that through this conference, "China looks forward to building a platform for various parties to enhance mutual trust, pool consensus, and deepen cooperation."

The spokesperson mentioned that the ultimate goal is "to promote the sound, safe and orderly development of AI, and make this conference a milestone in the history of AI development." (ANI)

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