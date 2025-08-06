Chintaintamanis Group Launches North Avenue -- Setting New Standards for Plotted Living in North Gurugram under DDJAY

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 6: Marking a bold new chapter in its illustrious journey, Chintamanis Group, a trusted name in NCR real estate for over two decades, has officially launched "North Avenue" -- a premium plotted development located in the booming North Gurugram corridor under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY).

Known for its technical excellence in high-rise residential developments, Chintamanis Group's latest venture, North Avenue, stands as its 11th real estate project and first plotted development. The Group leverages its deep-rooted expertise in high-rise construction to meet the growing demand for gated plotted townships in the NCR region.

Advertisement

Rs. 600 Crore Sales Potential Across Phases

The launch of Phase 1 marks a significant milestone for North Avenue. Spanning 13.3 acres, this phase comprises 188 premium residential plots along with 1.5 to 2 acres of commercial (SCO) spaces, targeting a projected sales realization of Rs. 150 crore.

Advertisement

Phases 2 and 3, scheduled for launch in the coming quarters, will expand the project to a total of 40 acres, with a combined sales potential of Rs. 450 crore. Overall, North Avenue's total topline is projected to reach Rs. 600 crore, positioning it as one of the largest DDJAY-plotted township launches in the region.

A Lifestyle-Centric, Policy-Driven Development

Speaking at the launch, Vikas Dua, Founder and Director, Chintamanis Group, said "North Avenue is not just about owning land -- it's about owning a lifestyle. We are combining the flexibility of plotted development with a thoughtfully curated community experience. Developed under DDJAY, this project offers homebuyers a secure, transparent, and future-ready investment, backed by clear policies and robust infrastructure planning."

The gated community will feature 24/7 security, wellness zones, sports facilities, and a dedicated clubhouse, offering an ideal blend of independent living with community amenities.

Prime Location with Unmatched Connectivity

Strategically positioned opposite the KMP Expressway and just a stone's throw from AIIMS Hospital, Reliance MET City, and close to the Dwarka Expressway, North Avenue offers seamless access to healthcare, education, and industrial hubs -- reinforcing its appeal for both homebuyers and investors.

With unit prices starting at Rs. 80 lakhs, North Avenue delivers a rare value proposition combining premium amenities, strategic location, and policy-aligned affordability.

A pioneer in NCR real estate for over 20 years, Chintamanis Group holds a legacy of eight successfully delivered projects and two ongoing ultra-luxury high-rise developments, widely recognized for their quality, innovation, and customer trust. North Avenue marks the Group's first plotted development, opening a new chapter in land-based residential communities crafted to meet the needs of modern, aspirational living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)