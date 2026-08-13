Chitkara University and Paramotor Digital Technology Limited Come Together to Build Future-Ready Fintech Talent

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir)

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Chitkara University and Paramotor Digital Technology Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Sonia Asher Centre of Excellence in Future Technologies and Innovation, aimed at preparing students for the rapidly evolving technology and fintech ecosystem.

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The Centre will bring together students and faculty across engineering, business, design, mass communication and law, providing exposure to emerging technologies, industry practices, real-world applications and interdisciplinary learning.

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Through this initiative, Paramotor will bring its industry experience into the learning environment via mentorship, workshops, hackathons, practitioner interactions and industry projects. Students will gain practical exposure to areas such as digital payments, fintech platforms, AI, data science and technology-enabled financial services, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and industry applications.

Expressing her opinion at the inauguration, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co- Founder of Chitkara University, said, "Technology is reshaping the financial landscape at an unprecedented pace, and preparing students for this transformation requires more than academic knowledge; it demands meaningful engagement with industry, real-world problem-solving and an interdisciplinary perspective. The Sonia Asher Centre of Excellence in Future Technologies and Innovation reflects our commitment to creating learning ecosystems where students can engage with emerging technologies, understand their applications and develop the confidence to innovate. Through this collaboration with Paramotor Digital Technology Limited, we aim to equip our students with the skills, adaptability and future-oriented mindset needed to contribute meaningfully to the evolving fintech and technology ecosystem.”

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Sonia Asher, Executive Chairperson and Whole-Time Director, Paramotor Digital Technology Limited, said, “Fintech needs talent that can connect technology with real-world problems. Through this Centre, we hope to help students build the skills and perspective needed to shape what comes next.”

The initiative will also support faculty development, student projects, innovation programmes and industry interaction. Internship and employment opportunities, where applicable, will remain subject to defined selection and performance criteria.

The Centre aims to bring academia and industry closer, giving students practical perspectives and exposure that can help prepare them for opportunities across the evolving fintech and technology landscape.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited private university in North India, with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, offering career-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality and emerging technology fields. For Class 11 and 12 students planning higher education, the University provides industry-aligned programs designed to combine academic excellence with practical exposure.

The curriculum emphasises experiential learning through internships, industry projects, research opportunities and global collaborations, supported by modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories, industry mentorship and skill-based training that strengthens student employability. Backed by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry collaborations, students gain strong placement support, international exposure, academic exchange and collaborative research opportunities.

Consistently ranked among leading institutions by national and global frameworks such as NIRF, QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education, the University maintains high academic rigour and industry relevance. With strong corporate partnerships and a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary learning, it prepares students for emerging career opportunities in India and abroad.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in

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