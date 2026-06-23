Chitkara University Concludes the First Edition of the Amplify Leadership Series, a Landmark Faculty Development Programme for Educators

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Chandigarh [India], June 23: Chitkara University has concluded the first edition of the Amplify Leadership Series, a three-day residential faculty development programme for school and college educators. Held on the Chitkara University campus in Punjab and built around the theme "Empowering Educators for a Changing World," the Amplify Leadership Series brought together close to 300 faculty members, principals and academic leaders for three days of structured learning, collaboration and exchange. Delegates travelled from across India, with several joining from as far as Kuwait, making it one of the first faculty development initiatives of its scale and ambition in the region.

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"Educators spend their working lives developing others, and they rarely get a programme built entirely around their own growth," said Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder, Chitkara University. "Amplify was created to give them that space, to think, to question and to lead. The response from this first edition tells us how much such a platform was needed and we intend to keep building on it."

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The Amplify Leadership Series was inaugurated by Dr. Sandhir Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, who spoke on the need for continuous learning and adaptive leadership in higher education. The opening ceremony featured a live performance by the Swastik Band, setting the tone for the days that followed.

At the heart of the programme were six masterclasses organised around three themes. The first, Leadership and Emerging Technologies, included a practical examination of artificial intelligence in education and the ethical questions it raises for teaching, research and administration. The second, Communication and Collaboration Excellence, focused on the skills that hold academic teams and departments together. The third, Life Skills and Student Career Readiness, addressed how educators can prepare students for employability, entrepreneurship and life beyond the classroom. The sessions were shaped around current trends in education, with an emphasis on leadership capability, self-awareness and practical strategies for team engagement.

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As a residential programme, the Amplify Leadership Series also gave participants a shared experience beyond the sessions. A Campus Odyssey offered delegates an insight into life at Chitkara University, while an evening of Sports mania and a Heritage Fashion Show, with participants in ethnic wear, celebrated the colour and richness of India's living traditions. An evening of entertainment featured stand-up comedian Rajiv Thakur, widely recognised from The Kapil Sharma Show. Throughout the three days, a team of student volunteers supported every delegate, drawing repeated appreciation for the care and professionalism that reflected the culture of the University.

The programme drew strong participation across all three days, with full sessions and consistently positive feedback. Many attendees were themselves school leaders, including chairpersons, principals, vice principals and heads of department, a number of whom noted that the campus, the hospitality and the academic standards at Chitkara University had left a lasting impression.

The first edition of the Amplify Leadership Series concluded with a valedictory session and the distribution of participation certificates. Chitkara University has confirmed that the next edition will take place from 26 to 28 June 2026, and is expected to welcome around 350 educators.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited private university in North India, with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, offering career-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality and emerging technology fields. For Class 11 and 12 students planning higher education, the University provides industry-aligned programs designed to combine academic excellence with practical exposure.

The curriculum emphasises experiential learning through internships, industry projects, research opportunities and global collaborations, supported by modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories, industry mentorship and skill-based training that strengthens student employability. Backed by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry collaborations, students gain strong placement support, international exposure, academic exchange and collaborative research opportunities.

Consistently ranked among leading institutions by national and global frameworks such as NIRF, QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education, the University maintains high academic rigour and industry relevance. With strong corporate partnerships and a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary learning, it prepares students for emerging career opportunities in India and abroad.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

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