Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir)

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Chitkara University has announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to launch Digital Campus on Google Cloud 4.0 – Agentic AI Campus, positioning itself among India's early institutions to embrace an AI-first academic model powered by Agentic AI, cloud technologies and intelligent automation.

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The initiative marks a significant step in the University's vision to integrate Artificial Intelligence across teaching, learning, research, innovation and campus operations, creating a future-ready ecosystem that prepares students to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world.

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As part of the collaboration, more than 10,000 students and faculty members will gain access to Google for Education Plus and Gemini Enterprise, enabling AI-powered learning, productivity, collaboration and research capabilities across disciplines including Engineering, Computer Science, Business, Law, Design, Health Sciences, Media Studies and Liberal Arts.

The Digital Campus on Google Cloud 4.0 initiative will provide learners and educators with access to advanced Agentic AI training, hands-on cloud laboratories, self-paced learning pathways, faculty-led development programmes, global certification opportunities, industry-recognised credentials, hackathons and collaborative learning experiences designed to align with emerging workforce requirements.

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The collaboration also opens pathways for specialised certification programmes and industry-integrated learning experiences, ensuring students graduate with both academic knowledge and practical expertise in next-generation technologies.

The milestone was commemorated with Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder of Chitkara University, receiving a plaque from Vaibhav Srivastava, India Head – EdTechs & Education, Google Cloud, recognising the University's commitment to advancing AI-powered education and digital transformation.

The launch comes at a time when India is witnessing one of the most significant educational transformations globally. With more than 250 million students, over 1,100 universities and a rapidly expanding digital economy, the country is redefining how education prepares learners for the future. As Artificial Intelligence reshapes industries and workplaces, universities are increasingly expected to move beyond traditional models and equip students with the skills needed to navigate a technology-enabled world.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder, Chitkara University, said, “Artificial Intelligence is transforming every sector of the global economy and higher education must evolve at the same pace. At Chitkara University, we believe the future belongs to learners who can effectively collaborate with intelligent technologies to solve complex challenges and create meaningful impact. Our partnership with Google Cloud enables us to embed AI deeply into the academic experience, empowering students and faculty with access to world-class tools, industry-aligned learning opportunities and globally recognised certifications. This is not simply a technology deployment; it is a step towards reimagining how universities prepare future leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs."

With Digital Campus on Google Cloud 4.0, Chitkara University aims to create an environment where human creativity is amplified by intelligent systems, learning becomes increasingly personalised and experiential and innovation is driven by the seamless integration of technology and education.

As the next generation of digital talent emerges, Chitkara University continues to strengthen its position at the forefront of educational innovation—building an AI-first campus designed for the opportunities and challenges of the future.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited private university in North India, with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, offering career-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality and emerging technology fields. For Class 11 and 12 students planning higher education, the University provides industry-aligned programs designed to combine academic excellence with practical exposure.

The curriculum emphasises experiential learning through internships, industry projects, research opportunities and global collaborations, supported by modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories, industry mentorship and skill-based training that strengthens student employability. Backed by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry collaborations, students gain strong placement support, international exposure, academic exchange and collaborative research opportunities.

Consistently ranked among leading institutions by national and global frameworks such as NIRF, QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education, the University maintains high academic rigour and industry relevance. With strong corporate partnerships and a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary learning, it prepares students for emerging career opportunities in India and abroad.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

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