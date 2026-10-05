Chitkara University Ranks 3rd in India for Research Quality in THE World University Rankings 2027

Chandigarh, India (NewsVoir)

Chitkara University has achieved significant recognition in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, securing the 3rd position in India for Research Quality. The University has also been placed 17th in India Overall and in the 701–800 global band, marking another significant milestone in its growing research and academic profile.

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Chitkara University Ranks 3rd in India for Research Quality | #17 Overall | Top 701-800 Globally

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The recognition places research quality at the centre of Chitkara University’s latest achievement. The THE World University Rankings assess research-intensive universities across five broad pillars; Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, International Outlook and Industry. The Research Quality pillar evaluates the influence and reach of a university’s research through indicators including citation impact, research strength, research excellence and research influence.

Chitkara University’s strong performance reflects its continued efforts to build an ecosystem where research is encouraged across disciplines, supported through institutional infrastructure and connected to real-world challenges. The University has been strengthening its research capabilities through interdisciplinary work, collaborations, innovation-led initiatives and opportunities for faculty and students to engage with emerging areas of knowledge.

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Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder, Chitkara University, said, “The actual measure of research is not only where it is published, but where it takes us. This recognition by Times Higher Education clearly shows the persistence of our researchers, the curiosity of our students, the work of our faculty and the ecosystem we have built to allow ideas to be explored, challenged and transformed into meaningful knowledge. For us, the significance of being ranked 3rd in India for Research Quality lies in what it represents - a culture that encourages people to ask better questions and pursue knowledge with purpose. We want research at Chitkara University to move beyond publications and laboratories, and become a pathway to innovation, collaboration and meaningful impact on society.”

The 17th position in India Overall and placement in the 701–800 global band further add to Chitkara University’s growing presence in global higher education. The 2027 edition of THE World University Rankings features 2,297 universities from 118 countries and territories, making it one of the most comprehensive editions of the rankings to date.

The achievement also builds on Chitkara University’s consistent performance in research-focused global rankings. In the THE World University Rankings 2026 as well, the University was placed among the Top 800 and was recognised among India’s leading institutions for Research Quality.

For Chitkara University, the latest recognition is not simply a measure of rankings performance, but an acknowledgement of the growing depth and quality of its research ecosystem. With a continued focus on knowledge creation, interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation and societal relevance, the University remains committed to strengthening its contribution to India’s evolving higher education and research landscape.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited private university in North India, with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, offering career-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality and emerging technology fields. For Class 11 and 12 students planning higher education, the University provides industry-aligned programs designed to combine academic excellence with practical exposure.

The curriculum emphasises experiential learning through internships, industry projects, research opportunities and global collaborations, supported by modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories, industry mentorship and skill-based training that strengthens student employability. Backed by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry collaborations, students gain strong placement support, international exposure, academic exchange and collaborative research opportunities.

Consistently ranked among leading institutions by national and global frameworks such as NIRF, QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education, the University maintains high academic rigour and industry relevance. With strong corporate partnerships and a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary learning, it prepares students for emerging career opportunities in India and abroad.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

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